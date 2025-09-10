FIFA World Cup 26 Tickets: Applications For Visa Pre-sale Draw Now Open With Final To Retail at Ksh 870,000 (USD 6,730)  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 10 – The first ticket draw entry period for the FIFA World Cup 26™ is now open at FIFA.com/tickets.

As Canada, Mexico and the United States prepare to welcome the world, the Visa Presale Draw gives fans worldwide the opportunity to take part in this historic tournament.

Thanks to FIFA’s Official Payment Technology Partner, qualifying Visa cardholders can submit an application at any time during the ten-day entry period – which opened at 11 am ET (17:00 CET) today, Wednesday, 10 September, and runs until 11 am ET (17:00 CET) on Friday, 19 September – for their chance to purchase tickets.

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister lifts the World Cup

FIFA World Cup tickets

“With just ten months to go until the FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off, we are excited to launch the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament,” said FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi.

“This marks a momentous milestone as we build up to this historic event, and we look forward to millions of fans joining us in North America next June.”

“The countdown to FIFA World Cup 26 starts now, and lucky Visa cardholders get the first shot,” said Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer at Visa.

“Through our partnership with FIFA, we’re proud to help fans take the first step toward the stadiums — offering a chance at early access to tickets and the peace of mind that comes with secure, seamless payment. This is where the road to the FIFA World Cup begins — and it starts with Visa.”

The Visa Presale Draw is subject to the Official Rules of the Visa Presale Draw found on FIFA.com/tickets.

FIFA World Cup Trophy

Fans must be 18 or older to enter, and no purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Timing of a fan’s entry into the Visa Presale Draw during the entry period will not impact the fan’s chances of success.

After a randomised selection process, successful applicants will be notified via email starting from 29 September, and will be given a date and time slot to purchase tickets (subject to availability), with time slots starting from 1 October.

A successful draw application does not guarantee that tickets will be available for purchase during the time slot.

When ticket sales start, single match tickets to all 104 matches will be made available.

Additionally, venue-specific tickets and team-specific tickets will also be made available.

At the start of sale, fans will be able to secure group-stage tickets from just Ksh 7, 757 (USD 60), offering an accessible entry point to the tournament, while the most exclusive seats will reach up to Ksh 870, 466 (USD 6,730) for the final – the ultimate global showdown, where the two best national teams will compete for the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy.

Due to the anticipated high demand, FIFA World Cup tickets are released in phases, with the Visa Presale Draw marking the first phase.

Further ticket sales will be launched in the coming months, giving all fans the opportunity to apply to experience this unprecedented tournament.

Fans who are not eligible to be part of the Visa Presale Draw, were unsuccessful in the draw or would like to make additional purchases will be able to do so in subsequent sales phases.

The additional ticket sales phases will begin in October 2025, through to the final match on Sunday, 19 July 2026:

Phase 2: Early Ticket Draw, with the registration window expected to take place from 27 to 31 October and time slots for purchase from mid-November to early December.

Similar to the first phase, this will consist of an application, followed by a randomised selection process. Successful applicants will receive a time slot to purchase tickets (subject to availability).

Phase 3: Random Selection Draw, with registration beginning shortly after the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26™.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches after the final draw has revealed most of the group-stage matchups.

Closer to the tournament, fans will be able to buy any remaining inventory on a first-come, first-served basis.

The purchasing process may vary depending on the phase, payment method and ticket products.

Additional products, including supporter tickets (for fans who want to sit with others cheering for the same team) and conditional supporter tickets (for supporters who want to reserve a seat for one of their team’s potential matches in a knockout round) are expected to be available closer to the tournament.

Additionally, FIFA will launch a secure, official resale platform for eligible ticket holders at FIFA.com/tickets later this year.

This initiative aims to safeguard fans against invalid or unauthorised resale and is available to fans subject to federal and local regulations.

Mexican residents will have access to a FIFA Ticket Exchange Platform.

Fans can already purchase single-match and multi-match hospitality packages, inclusive of match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality.

As always, FIFA encourages fans to purchase tickets only through FIFA.com/tickets, the official and preferred source of tickets for the FIFA World Cup.

Hospitality packages and tickets sourced from unofficial sales channels may not be valid.