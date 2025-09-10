Cricket Kenya wars escalate as faction calls for CEO’s removal

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 10, 2025 – Cricket Kenya (CK) Supreme Council have called for the dismissal of the federation’s CEO Ronald Bukusi over what they term as gross insubordination.

In a statement read by Taita Taveta county representative, Michael Riwa, the council say they will initiate the CEO’s removal should CK chair or board fail to do so within seven days.

“We recommend to the chairman and the board that the CEO be removed from office for gross misconduct in accordance with Article 11 of the Constitution. We are telling the chairman and the board that if they don’t remove the CEO because of insubordination and gross misconduct, then we will do so,” Riwa said.

The council members say they are irked by Bukusi overstepping his mandate by declaring the recently established T20 League as illegal and unsanctioned by the federation.

They argued that only the board has the mandate to do so and that Bukusi is simply an employee without such powers.

“That is the microcosm of why we have gathered here today, because of the statement of the CEO. And we say this statement is false, misleading and damaging to the reputation of the Federation. It undermines the authority of the board under Article 8.4.3 of the Constitution which vests sanctioning of tournaments in the board, not the CEO,” Riwa added.

The latest development comes almost a fortnight after Bukusi issued a statement dismissing the league as illegal because the sponsor, AOS Sports, had breached an initial contract signed with the federation.

The league, which was to bowl off in November this year, was to feature six franchises including Nairobi Challengers, Simba Royals, Mombasa Wildebeests, Kisumu Tuskers, Rhino Hitters, and the Maasai Mara Warriors.

The council argued that Bukusi’s statement is counterproductive to the development of the sport in the counties.

“As representatives of the counties and stakeholders of the game, we hereby reaffirm our support for the CK T20 tournament and commit to work with the government sponsors and stakeholders to ensure its success,” Riwa said.

He added: “There was an agreement between the sponsors and the board, including the CEO, whereby in the minutes of the 7th of May 2025, they received a payment of 5 million for commitment from the sponsor, first installment. And in the minutes of 6th of May or 17th of June 2025, there was a full payment.”

Following Wednesday’s statement, CK have called for a press conference at the Ruaraka Sports Club on Thursday evening to respond to the claims.

In a media invite signed by Bukusi, the federation said the presser will address the statements and allegations made concerning CK and the T20 tournament.