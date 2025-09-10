Coming to America: Marathon great Kipchoge to compete in New York Marathon

Two-time world record holder Eliud Kipchoge is set to make his debut at the New York Marathon on November 2, this year.

Kipchoge says his participation in the World Marathon Majors has been a long time coming.

“Some things in life do not rush, they wait for the right time but the thought of running here has always lived in my heart. It is time to feel the pulse of the five boroughs, to hear the crowds pushing the thousands of runners towards Central Park. New York…I cannot wait to see you,” the double Olympic champion.

The annual competition is the only World Marathon Majors race that Kipchoge is yet to run in, having participated at the Sydney Marathon, last month.

