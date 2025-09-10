Chebet’s 5000m World Record Ratified Ahead Of Tokyo World Showdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 10 – Beatrice Chebet’s 5000m World Record has been ratified by World Athletics.

Chebet achieved her world 5000m record at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Eugene on July 5.

Returning to the scene of her world 10,000m record from last year, Chebet ran the 5000m in 13:58.06, improving on the 14:00.21 set by Gudaf Tsegay in Eugene on September 17, 2023.

Chebet passed 3000m in 8:22.96, 1.04 seconds inside the pace required for a sub-14-minute run. The pace dropped slightly for the next kilometre, but the 25-year-old had saved something for the closing stages and she eventually took 2.15 seconds off the previous world record.

“I’m so happy to become the first woman to run under 14 minutes,” she said. “After Rome (where she ran 14:03.69), I knew that I was capable of running a world record.”

Chebet will be looking to shine at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, starting this weekend where she will be seeking a gold double in 5000m and 10,000m.