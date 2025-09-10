Bullets keep Champions League dream alive by gunning Eritrean opposition

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 10, 2025 – Kenya Police Bullets continued their search for a ticket to the Caf Women’s Champions League with a 2-0 win over Eritrean side Denden at the Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Emily Kemunto put the law enforcers in the lead after only seven minutes, meeting a low cross from Zaina Namuleme to fire low past the opponents’ keeper.

For all their possession, the home side struggled to make it count, often let down by poor finishing and a resolute Denden defence that were often quick to snuff out any scent of attack.

The fortress finally broke – for the second time – in the 33rd minute when Namuleme sneaked into the danger area to latch onto a pass from the left before slotting it into the net.

The win was Police’s second of the Cecafa region tourney following their opener against Uganda’s Kampala Queens on Sunday evening where they won by a solitary strike.

They face either South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars or Tanzania’s JKT Queens in the semis, with a chance to secure the sole ticket to the continental competition.