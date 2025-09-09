Will Tokyo Be Good Again To Kenya’s Top Marathoner Jepchirchir?

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 – Returning to a city where she struck Olympic Gold in 2021, Kenya’s top women’s marathon runner, Peres Jepchirchir, will have something to prove after failing to impress in last year’s Paris Olympics.

Jepchirchir headlines Kenya’s squad, which includes Magdalene Masai and Jackline Cherono, who will step onto the course on Sunday at 2 am EAT.

Jepchirchir clinched gold at the Tokyo Olympics, coming during a three-year period when the Kenyan was unbeaten at the marathon.

The three-time world half marathon champion has notched up marathon victories in London, Boston, New York and Valencia.

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir set a new women’s only world record at the London Marathon on Sunday CREDIT: TELEGRAPH/ Reuters/Matthew Childs

She finished 14th at the Paris Olympics, but will be out to prove she is still a contender in a major marathon.

She will team up with Magdalene Masai, whose siblings Linet and Moses are both former World Championship medallists.

Masai finished fourth at this year’s Tokyo Marathon in 2:19:28, just half a minute shy of the PB she set in Frankfurt last year.

-Ethiopian threat-

Tigist Assefa. Photo/COURTESY

On paper, Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa looks the woman to beat over 26.2 miles on the streets of Tokyo.

Her credentials in the marathon are long established. She is a two-time winner of the Berlin Marathon and won London earlier this year with a world-leading 2:15:50.

For a period, Assefa was also the world record-holder, clocking 2:11:53 in Berlin in 2023 to chop more than two minutes off the previous mark.

The 28-year-old will firmly have her sights set on gold, having missed out agonisingly in the final throes of the Olympic marathon in a literal shoulder-to-shoulder finish with Sifan Hassan in Paris last summer.

Her closet challenger potentially comes from closer to home in the form of compatriot Sutume Asefa Kebede, who clearly has the credentials for running in the Japanese capital, having won the Tokyo Marathon for the past two years.

Kebede’s winning time of 2:16:31 puts her second on this year’s world list. She also holds the Japanese all-comers’ record with her 2:15:55 winning run in Tokyo last year. But Kebede isn’t the only athlete in the field with prior major success in Tokyo.

Like Assefa, fellow Ethiopian Tigist Ketema started out as an 800m runner before moving up in distance. On her marathon debut last year, she won in Dubai in 2:16:07. She then finished seventh in London but ended the year with another victory, clocking 2:16:42 to win in Berlin.

-Home Contingent

Japan has a proud tradition in marathon running and the home crowd will no doubt be out in force to support Sayaka Sato, Yuka Ando and Kana Kobayashi.

Sato secured selection for Tokyo by finishing runner-up in Nagoya with a time of 2:20:59 in March. Kobayashi was the top finisher in Osaka in January, while Ando won the 2024 Nagoya Marathon.

Israel’s Lonah Salpeter could also feature in the lead pack. World bronze medallist in 2022, she finished just outside the medals in Budapest one year later, and was eighth at the Olympics last year.

Stella Chesang finished one place ahead of Salpeter at the Paris 2024 Games, then ended her year by smashing the Ugandan record with 2:18:26 in Valencia. She failed to finish in Nagoya in March, but rebounded one month later to place sixth in London.

Bahrain has two athletes in the top tier of the entry list in Shiteye Eshete and Eunice Chumba. Eshete is slightly faster on season’s bests, but Chumba has a better championship record in the marathon.

-Additional reporting from World Athletis-