Muigua Victorious at NCBA Diani Beach Masters as Nesbitt Continues U.S Kids Golf Perfect Run

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 9, 2025 – Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club’s Elvis Muigua was crowned the 2025 NCBA Diani Beach Masters champion after triumphing in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship leg held at the Diamond Leisure Lodge the past weekend, attracting 55 players, including one golfer from Tanzania.

Muigua played rounds of 76, 74 and 72 to finish 6-over-par 222 to narrowly edge out defending champion John Kamais and NCBA Railway Invitation winner, Isaac Makokha, who both played a stroke more to finish 7-over-par 223.

For the opening round, Muigua bogeyed in the first hole followed by three money bogeys in the 10th, the 15th, and the 18th to finish the round on 76 strokes. Despite picking birdies on the 2nd, 7th, 8th, and 9th in the second round, he bogeyed the 10th, 11th. 13th, 14th, 15th, and 17th but still managed to play two strokes less than the opening round. Birdies on the 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and the 13th, bogeys on the 7th and 8th, and a double bogey on the 10th saw him finish the final round on even par.

On his part, Kamais started the tournament shaky as well with bogeys on the 1st, 6th, 11th, 14th and 17th to card 77. Double bogeys on the 1st and on the 10th and bogeys on the 6th and 15th in the second round threatened to dent his tournament further but birdies on the 9th and 10th saw him finish the round on 76. He salvaged it all on Sunday as he played an impressive 2-under-par 70 to lock in the second sport, managing birdies on holes 3, 8, and 9, and the only bogey on the first.

Makokha opened his campaign with a round of 77, followed by an impressive second round of 71, his best score of the weekend. He closed with a 75 in the final round to finish behind Kamais.

The victory saw Muigua extend his points tally on the standings to 1206 while still maintaining the third spot behind John Lejirma and Michael Karanga who have 2050 and 1712 points respectively.

Elsewhere, Adam Nesbitt continued his perfect run in the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Fall Local Tour as the third leg took place on Sunday at the Limuru Country Club where 140 juniors took to the course.

Nesbitt played 4-over-par 76 to make it three out of three wins in the legs held so far in the Boys 12 category, having triumphed in the opening leg at the Ruiru Sports Club, then followed it with another win at VetLab Sports Club.

Hakeem Mutungi returned to winning ways to top the Boys 9 category after playing even par 36, a remarkable performance that had the best score for the day.

Next on the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Fall Local Tour calendar is the Sigona Golf Club leg set to take place on September 21, 2025.

Winners in different categories in Limuru

• Boys 6: Jamari Charlie 62, (26)

• Boys 7: Aryan Patel 39, (+3)

• Boys 8: Donell Bett 41, (+5)

• Boys 9: Hakeem Mutungi 36, (E)

• Boys 10: Keith Masika 41, (+5)

• Boys 11: Mikhail Ladak 78, (+6)

• Boys 12: Adam Nesbitt 76, (+4)

• Boys 13–14: Ryan Njuguna 78, (+6)

• Boys 15–18: Ronan Patel 75, (+3)

• Girls 8 & Under: Zara Mutungi 37, (+1)

• Girls 9–10: Irene Asiyo 38, (+2)

• Girls 11–12: Aria Dodhia 75, (+3)

• Girls 13–14: Chloe Chiuri 80, (+8)

• Girls 15–18: Shani D’Souza 104, (+32)