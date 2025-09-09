High Five Seychelles! Harambee Stars Hit The Pirates in World Cup Qualifier - Capital Sports
Ryan Ogam is joined by fellow team-mates after scoring for Harambee Stars twice Iin the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

High Five Seychelles! Harambee Stars Hit The Pirates in World Cup Qualifier

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 – Red-hot forward Ryan Ogam and skipper Michael Olunga notched a brace each as the national football team Harambee Stars hit The Pirates of Seychelles 5-0 in their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Tuesday evening.

Ogam, who recently signed for Austria’s side Wolfsberger AC, opened the scoring in the seventh minute after cleverly nodding home Duke Abuya’s set-piece.

Abuya turned the provider again, this time finding Collins Sichenje, who scored the second in the 37th minute before Ogam completed a brace after scoring two minutes later to hand Harambee Stars a 3-0 lead.

On the stroke of half-time, skipper Michael Olunga converted from the spot after Ogam was hacked down in the box to see Kenya head to the break leading 4-0.

Returning for the last half, Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy introduced three substitutes at a go withdrawing Obuya, William Lenkupaye and Job Ochieng

Olunga scored a beautiful header in the 66th minute after doing justice Gor Mahia’s Rooney Onyango’s pin-point pass.

In this article:
