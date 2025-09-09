Harambee Stars Boss McCarthy Urges KPL Coaches to Uphold Professional Standards - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars Boss McCarthy Urges KPL Coaches to Uphold Professional Standards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 – Harambee Stars head coach Benny McCarthy has called on Football Kenya Premier League coaches to maintain the highest level of professionalism and coaching standards in their work with players.

The gaffer emphasized that the role of club coaches goes beyond winning matches, noting that their approach directly impacts the growth, discipline, and long-term development of Kenyan footballers.

“I cannot tell the clubs which coaches to appoint or not to appoint, but I think it will help to have good coaches who can teach players the proper way to play football because we have a certain way we work, and when the players come to the national team, we have to build again,” the South African said.

He added, “I don’t know what coaches and players do back in their clubs, if they play tactical games, or if they play 11 vs 11 every day. Of course, you lose the element of players knowing how to receive the ball, body position, and all that, and these are the things we do in the national team.”

The South African tactician, who recently took charge of the Harambee Stars, reiterated that strong collaboration between the national team and league coaches is key to raising the overall standard of Kenyan football and ensuring consistent performances at international competitions.

