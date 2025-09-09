HALF-TIME Report: Red-Hot Ogam Nets Twice As Harambee Stars Lead Seychelles 4-0 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

HALF-TIME Report: Red-Hot Ogam Nets Twice As Harambee Stars Lead Seychelles 4-0

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 – Inform forward Ryan Ogam found the back of the net twice to inspire Harambee Stars take a commanding 4-0 lead over Seychelles in their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Tuesday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ogam, who recently signed for Austria’s side Wolfsberger AC, opened the scoring in the seventh minute after cleverly nodding Duke Abuya’s set-piece.

Abuya turned the provider again, this time finding Collins Sichenje, who scored the second in the 37th minute before Ogam completed a brace after scoring two minutes later to hand Harambee Stars a 3-0 lead.

On the stroke of half-time, skipper Michael Olunga converted from the spot after Ogam was hacked down in the box to see Kenya head to the break leading 4-0.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020