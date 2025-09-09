HALF-TIME Report: Red-Hot Ogam Nets Twice As Harambee Stars Lead Seychelles 4-0

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 – Inform forward Ryan Ogam found the back of the net twice to inspire Harambee Stars take a commanding 4-0 lead over Seychelles in their penultimate 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Tuesday afternoon.

Ogam, who recently signed for Austria’s side Wolfsberger AC, opened the scoring in the seventh minute after cleverly nodding Duke Abuya’s set-piece.

Abuya turned the provider again, this time finding Collins Sichenje, who scored the second in the 37th minute before Ogam completed a brace after scoring two minutes later to hand Harambee Stars a 3-0 lead.

On the stroke of half-time, skipper Michael Olunga converted from the spot after Ogam was hacked down in the box to see Kenya head to the break leading 4-0.