Equity Launches Title Defense In Style As Interbank Games Roar To Life - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Equity Launches Title Defense in Style as Interbank Games Roar to Life

Sports

Equity Launches Title Defense In Style As Interbank Games Roar To Life

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 – The 2015 Interbank Games exploded into life over the weekend, and defending champions Equity Bank wasted no time in stamping their authority with dominant wins across multiple disciplines.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Organized by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA), the three-week sporting festival has drawn over 38 banks battling in more than 20 sports at venues along Thika Superhighway, including KSMS grounds, ABSA Sports Club grounds, and KCB Grounds.

Equity made an early statement on the track, led by Elizabeth Namaemba’s win in the women’s 200m clocking 31.26 seconds and Brian Kipkoech’s victory in the men’s 800m (2:10.8).

“Our team is strong, and there’s great hope of bagging more gold medals than last year. We call upon staff to create time and come support the teams,” Equity’s athletics captain, George Wairumu, exuded in confidence.

Equity’s relay squads also advanced strongly, while team sports delivered emphatic results: where volleyball ladies swept KB Sacco, CBK, and NCBA, the basketball women hammered CBK 50-21, while the handball ladies thrashed DTB 22-0.

Being the Chess reigning champion and first gold medalist in 2024, Equity maintained their ruthless edge.

After a draw with Absa, they rattled off eight consecutive wins sweeping NBK, DTB, HFC, Standard Chartered, and edging Co-operative.

“As defending champions, we know everyone is targeting us. That draw pushed us back to the drawing board, and we returned with aggressive attacks. We are aiming for gold and taking no prisoners,” declared chess captain Njagi Kabugu.

Sports Coordinator Nick Ongeri rallied staff to support the team.

“As reigning overall champions, our team embodies resilience, teamwork, and excellence. Let’s unite in support and spirit to defend our title and make Equity proud once again,” Ongeri urged.

With Equity firing on all cylinders, rivals like KCB, Absa, and Co-operative face an uphill task in stopping the title holders.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020