Equity Launches Title Defense in Style as Interbank Games Roar to Life

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 – The 2015 Interbank Games exploded into life over the weekend, and defending champions Equity Bank wasted no time in stamping their authority with dominant wins across multiple disciplines.

Organized by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA), the three-week sporting festival has drawn over 38 banks battling in more than 20 sports at venues along Thika Superhighway, including KSMS grounds, ABSA Sports Club grounds, and KCB Grounds.

Equity made an early statement on the track, led by Elizabeth Namaemba’s win in the women’s 200m clocking 31.26 seconds and Brian Kipkoech’s victory in the men’s 800m (2:10.8).

“Our team is strong, and there’s great hope of bagging more gold medals than last year. We call upon staff to create time and come support the teams,” Equity’s athletics captain, George Wairumu, exuded in confidence.

Equity’s relay squads also advanced strongly, while team sports delivered emphatic results: where volleyball ladies swept KB Sacco, CBK, and NCBA, the basketball women hammered CBK 50-21, while the handball ladies thrashed DTB 22-0.

Being the Chess reigning champion and first gold medalist in 2024, Equity maintained their ruthless edge.

After a draw with Absa, they rattled off eight consecutive wins sweeping NBK, DTB, HFC, Standard Chartered, and edging Co-operative.

“As defending champions, we know everyone is targeting us. That draw pushed us back to the drawing board, and we returned with aggressive attacks. We are aiming for gold and taking no prisoners,” declared chess captain Njagi Kabugu.

Sports Coordinator Nick Ongeri rallied staff to support the team.

“As reigning overall champions, our team embodies resilience, teamwork, and excellence. Let’s unite in support and spirit to defend our title and make Equity proud once again,” Ongeri urged.

With Equity firing on all cylinders, rivals like KCB, Absa, and Co-operative face an uphill task in stopping the title holders.