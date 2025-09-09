A Taste Of International Football As Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Kick-Off Spain Experience

HUESCA, Spain, Sept 9 – The Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars team officially kicked off their weeklong Spanish training camp on Monday with world-class football sessions and friendly matches against SD Huesca’s Academy at the club’s training facilities.

In the morning, the team was welcomed and taken through an orientation of the facilities before attending masterclasses.

They later joined Huesca’s Under-23 Academy for an intensive training session, and in the afternoon, visited the historic Casco Histórico de Huesca for a cultural experience.

The players underwent intensive training sessions led by SD Huesca’s top coaches, focusing on tactical drills, technical ball work, fitness, and mental preparation.

The session exposed the All-Stars to modern football techniques aimed at sharpening their skills and equipping them for both local and international opportunities in their football careers.

“We had a fantastic training session in the morning with the girls’ team, and I can see great potential in them. My focus was on teaching them how to play faster, keeping the ball moving, and ensuring that every player adjusts their movement accordingly,” SD Huesca U23 coach Juan Ramon Fung said.

He added, “It’s not something you master overnight, but they are already grasping the concept. Some of them read the game very quickly, they are fit, and capable of delivering quality long passes. I also worked with them on decision-making in front of the goal, knowing when to shoot and executing with just one touch inside the box. Their progress so far is impressive, and I believe they have what it takes to grow into top-level players.”

Later in the evening session, the All-Stars Girls team played against the SD Huesca Under-13 boys team in a friendly match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

These matches not only tested their technical and physical abilities but also offered valuable lessons in teamwork, positioning, and game management against a professional academy setup.

“I am excited to be here in Huesca. The conditions are great, almost like back home in Kenya. Facing the Under-13 boys’ team was a good challenge, and I picked up a lot from both the training session and the match. As a striker, you have to be sharp inside the box, making quick decisions, taking fewer touches, and finishing chances without hesitation. The style of training here is different from what we are used to, and it’s pushing me to improve my game. The week is just beginning, and I am eager to pick up even more in the sessions to come,” Martha Nafula said.

On Tuesday, Day 2 in Huesca, the team will continue with masterclass sessions and training before the boys’ side faces SD Huesca’s Under-23 team in the evening for a friendly match.

The international trip is part of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Season 4 program, which aims to nurture grassroots football talent, provide exposure, and create pathways for young players to pursue professional football careers.

The week-long tour in Spain includes training camps, cultural exchanges, and more friendlies against elite academy teams.