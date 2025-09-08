Year of the Leopards? Ingwe coach Ambani confident of successful hunt for league title

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 8, 2025 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has vowed to deliver the club’s 13th Premier League title in the coming season.

Ambani believes the team are now fully stocked to mount a full-on challenge for the crown.

“The fans should look forward to us winning the league. The players also feel the pressure of winning the league because it has been a long time coming. The league title and the domestic cup would be a huge gift for them because they have played a huge role in the journey that we have come so far,” the gaffer said.

Ingwe’s last league crown was in 1998 when Ambani was still banging in the goals for the team, alongside his brother, Boniface – who is now the club’s chair.

Since then, it has been a trophyless season save for the domestic cup competition, which they last won in 2017 courtesy of a 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks in the final.

It was the same old script for the felines in the 2024/25 season where they finished sixth on the log with 51 points, 14 adrift of eventual champions Kenya Police.

Ambani acknowledged the frustrations of the fans, noting that they are determined to give them something to smile about come the end of the season.

“They have been there with us through the thick and thin…through the tough times. This year, we want to give them something to smile about at the end of the season,” he said.

Ingwe have bolstered their playing ranks with new signings within and without the country’s borders.

Among them include mazy dribbler Tyson Otieno – formerly of Kariobangi Sharks and Kenya Police – as well as KCB FC winger James Kinyanjui.

Kinyanjui joined over the weekend and was not ready in time to face Zanzibar’s New Kings FC who Leopards beat 4-2 in a pre-season friendly at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday.

“We didn’t want to rush him into the squad because he has not had much time to train with us. We need to assess him first before we put him into the game because failure to do exposes him to the risk of injuries,” the coach said.

This, even as the club chair revealed that two of Ingwe’s key players – Kelly Madada and Hassan Beja – are the subject of interest from a number of clubs abroad.