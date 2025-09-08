Tore Bobe eye Premier League title after busy transfer window - Capital Sports
Shabana players celebrate at the end of their match against Pamba Jiji. PHOTO/ROSEMARY ONCHARI

Kenyan Premier League

Tore Bobe eye Premier League title after busy transfer window

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 8, 2025 – Shabana FC head coach Peter Okidi is confident they can challenge for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title, this season.

Okidi waxed lyrical about the quality of his players, following a successful run in the previous season.

“We have very good players from last season to add to the ones we have signed ahead of the new season. We have a good team and we are going to work on a few areas and be ready to go,” the gaffer said.

He was speaking in the aftermath of a thrilling 2-2 draw with Pamba Jiji in a pre-season friendly at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday evening.

The hosts took the lead in the fifth minute when Harambee Stars winger Brian Michira capitalised on a defensive lapse by the defenders to put the ball in the back of the net.

Action between Pamba Jiji and Shabana FC at Gusii Stadium. PHOTO/ROSEMARY ONCHARI

Their celebrations were, however, short lived as the visitors equalised five minutes later through Shaphan Siwa’s beautifully crafted goal.

Pamba Jiji then took the lead in the 68th minute through Peter Ruasa’s free kick that deflected on Shabana’s defenders.

However, an own goal in the dying embers of the game brought Tore Bobe level, taking the tie to penalties.

Pamba Jiji scored all their first five kicks, while Shabana lost one after new signing Kevin Musamali’s effort ricocheted over the crossbar.

Pamba Jiji coach Francis Baraza lauded his players for the victory and added that Shabana had given them a good test as they go back to Tanzania.

“Shabana gave us a good test and I am happy we won, now heading home energized to prepare for our matches,” the immediate former Kakamega Homeboyz head coach said.

The match was part of the festivities of ‘Shabana Day’, organised to celebrate the Glamour Boys’ journey since their birth in 1980.

In a ceremony which was marked with pomp and colour, Shabana unveiled 15 signings to bolster its squad.

The Kisii-based team has also secured the services of two Ugandans Brian Olega, who was signed from St Mary’s Kitende School and Nsumbuga Bronson.

The event was also used to raise resources meant to aid the team.

Fans parted with Sh 300 in tickets.

Invited guests, among them politicians also gave their contributions.

