‘No teacher’s pet in my team- ‘ McCarthy warns lazy players in Harambee Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 8, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy says he will not hesitate to drop any indisciplined players from the national team.

McCarthy warned there are no teacher’s pets in the squad, noting that no position is safe from competition.

“If you don’t want to work hard, I will send you back home…where you come from. There are many other players who want this opportunity so the ones that have received this opportunity have to work hard to maintain their place,” the South African said.

The former AmaZulu and Cape Town City boss said he is after players who are not only relying on their talent but also pushing the yards in training.

“Every player is selected for the national team on not just talent because talent gets you through the door and that’s it. That doesn’t get you anywhere. You have to have some discipline and talent…yes…but hard work is as important as talent itself,” McCarthy said.

The gaffer, who was appointed as national team head coach in March this year, added that his greatest desire is to enable Kenyan players to maximise their potential by earning lucrative moves abroad.

“If you are not willing to work hard, your talent goes nowhere. You will only end up being a phenomenal player in the Kenya Premier League but no one will want to touch you anywhere else because talent can only get you through the door. That’s not what I want because this country can achieve so much,” the former Manchester United forwards coach noted.

He added: “It is not a matter of being ruthless but if players don’t bring consistency and discipline in the team then we are never going to achieve our objectives. We cannot get where we want to be if you allow certain players…because they have certain skillsets to feel that that is all they need to get into the national team and stay there.”

The 48-year-old knows all about transitioning from a local league to the big leagues in Europe, having started his career at Cape Town Spurs before moving to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam in 1997.

He won one Eredevisie title with the side as well as a domestic cup crown before moving to Spanish side Celta Vigo for a then-record fee.

McCarthy’s next workstation was in Portugal with Porto, during which he won the UEFA Champions League in 2004 under the legendary Jose Mourinho.

He then joined English side Blackburn Rovers in 2006 where he scored 52 times in 140 appearances before a brief spell with West Ham United in 2010/11.

McCarthy has raised eyebrows of late after omitting Gor Mahia midfielder Austine Odhiambo from his squad for the twin World Cup qualifiers against the Gambia and Seychelles.

This despite the midfielder playing a pivotal role at last month’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) where he scored against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola in Group A.

Speculations continue to swirl over Odhiambo’s omission even as McCarthy remains mum on his reasons for excluding the no. 10.

Omija set to move

McCarthy is currently preparing to take charge of his 11th match as Harambee Stars boss when they face Seychelles in a World Cup qualifier at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The South African will be hoping his charges heal from the stinging loss to the Scorpions of Gambia at the same venue on Friday evening.

The last meeting against the minnows in November 2023 ended with a 5-0 thrashing by the Kenyans in Ivory Coast.

Even as they prepare for the return leg, McCarthy has revealed that Gor Mahia defender Alphonce Omija is set to move to Tunisia and hence will miss Tuesday’s encounter.