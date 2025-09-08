Man City & Premier League end sponsor rules dispute - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester City finished third in last season's Premier League

English Premiership

Man City & Premier League end sponsor rules dispute

Published

LONDON, England, September 8, 2025 – Manchester City and the Premier League have reached a settlement in their dispute over the rules that govern commercial deals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

City have accepted the rules governing associated party transactions (APT) are valid and binding.

The club had mounted a legal challenge against the Premier League, claiming new rules were “unlawful”.

“Neither the Premier League nor the club will be making any further comment about the matter,” a joint statement said.

Last year, an independent arbitration panel found against aspects of the league’s APT regulations after a lawsuit instigated by the club.

The rules were formed by the Premier League to prevent clubs from profiting from commercial deals with companies linked to their owners that are deemed above “fair market value”.

In November 2024, a majority of top-flight clubs voted to approve amendments to the APTs, despite opposition from City.

More to follow.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020