Man City & Premier League end sponsor rules dispute

LONDON, England, September 8, 2025 – Manchester City and the Premier League have reached a settlement in their dispute over the rules that govern commercial deals.

City have accepted the rules governing associated party transactions (APT) are valid and binding.

The club had mounted a legal challenge against the Premier League, claiming new rules were “unlawful”.

“Neither the Premier League nor the club will be making any further comment about the matter,” a joint statement said.

Last year, an independent arbitration panel found against aspects of the league’s APT regulations after a lawsuit instigated by the club.

The rules were formed by the Premier League to prevent clubs from profiting from commercial deals with companies linked to their owners that are deemed above “fair market value”.

In November 2024, a majority of top-flight clubs voted to approve amendments to the APTs, despite opposition from City.

More to follow.