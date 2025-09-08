KCB coach Amonde praying for revenge opportunity against Leos at Sevens Circuit

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 8, 2025 – KCB Rugby head coach Andrew Amonde is itching for another clash with Strathmore Leos at this year’s National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

Amonde admits a fixture with the students will provide a true picture of how they have improved as a team since their last meeting.

“It is a matter of learning…we have learned our lessons and rectified where we have gone wrong. We hope to meet Strathmore somewhere to see how we have improved ourselves…to see how good we have become,” Amonde said.

The two teams have clashed thrice in this year’s circuit, the students outclassing the four-time champions on two occasions.

Amonde’s charges drew first blood at the Driftwood 7s, winning 15-14 to clinch the title in Mombasa.

However, Willy Ojal’s charges exerted revenge at the Prinsloo 7s finals, winning 26-7.

They then had the last laugh at the finals of the Embu 7s, putting on a tutorial on ruthless execution on their way to a 31-21 victory over KCB.

The results notwithstanding, the bankers lead the standings with 104 points, five better than the second-placed students.

A 20-10 victory over Daystar University Falcons in the final of the Kabeberi 7s on Sunday put KCB in a vantage position for their fifth NSC title.

“The boys have worked hard…they have been to all the finals but have been unlucky twice. They were hungry and came into the Kabeberi 7s to defend their title and they have done so. They are a team full of grit and I am proud of what they have achieved,” Amonde, the former Shujaa captain, said.

Focus shifts to Kisumu for the Dala 7s, which will be the final leg of the NSC.

Amonde is determined to claim another crown, especially in a city where he was born and raised.

“We are lucky we still have a large group of players to pick from. We will just see who is fresh enough to represent us in Kisumu and give everybody a chance. We expect nothing less than what we have done in Kabeberi. We will be going all out for the title but we are going to take it one game at a time,” he said.

In Kisumu, the bankers will face Embu RFC, Mwamba and Homeboyz RFC in Pool C.