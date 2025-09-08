How God is writing Mark Otieno’s story — chapter by chapter

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 8, 2025 – Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno at one time questioned God after his Olympic dream came crashing down in Tokyo in 2021.

Here is a born-again Christian who had worked hard to reach the grandest competition that is a dream for any athlete across the world.

Having walked with the Lord for a majority of his life, Otieno would have expected the same to happen at the Tokyo Olympics where he was one of two Kenyan representatives in the men’s 100m.

However, the sprinter says he eventually found peace after the Lord unfurled the entire plan to him.

“At one point I did but of course He spoke to me throughout the year while we were fighting this case. By the time we were close to finishing it, I already had an answer. He told me to stay calm and that He would vindicate me. My heart was at peace and by the time the answer came, I knew He was involved in it,” Otieno recalls.

Thus, came the slogan ‘God is writing this story’, which the sprinter has often quoted in many of his post-race interviews.

Sprinter Mark Otieno competing at the third Athletics Kenya (AK) Track Meet at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

It is not just a mere tag line to add to a captivating sports headline rather a testament of how far the Lord has brought Otieno.

The latest chapter in the story is of Otieno going back to Tokyo — a city that evokes so much painful memories for what he underwent in 2021.

A dream desolated

Before Ferdinand Omanyala, there was Mark Otieno who athletics purists tipped to one day put Kenya on the map as far as the sprints is concerned.

Coming into 2021, Otieno was Kenya’s fastest man in the 100m, boasting a national record of 10.14.

Omanyala’s mushrooming onto the scene only served up to increase the excitement around sprints as the two soon developed a healthy rivalry on the track.

Mark Otieno strutting down the track alongside Ferdinand Omanyala. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The national trials for the Tokyo Olympics was an appetiser for fans on what to expect at the quadrennial games as the two broke the national record.

Omanyala came in first in 10.02 as Otieno finished second in 10.05; indeed Kenyan sprints was on the cusp of breaking out.

However, Otieno’s world soon came crashing down in Tokyo.

On the morning of July 31, 2021 – on the day when he was to start his Olympic campaign – the 31-year-old was struck off the startlist after testing positive for the banned substance methasterone.

Otieno was officially suspended for two years in December 2022, his sentence reduced from the usual four after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) determined that he had not intended to cheat.

Otieno has had to grow the fruit of patience — a stark contrast to sprints where every second is of the essence.

Mark Otieno stretches over the finish line to clinch a ticket to the Olympic Games. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Throughout the long journey, the sprinter admits God has worked in him to make him a better person.

“It has been all trial and error and the Lord has been really testing me a lot. It has really borne a lot of favour, patience and endurance in me. The journey is still continuing…at times you might feel like really giving up but He still keeps showing up in very many ways,” he explains.

Otieno adds: “He adds: “There are so many blessings I have received and I can say I am looking forward to the next. It’s unclear about what is coming but His plans are always better than ours.”

Poetic justice awaits?

Otieno will be part of the men’s 4x100m relay team that will be flying the national flag high at the World Championships in Tokyo on September 13-21.

Although he admits he would have loved to qualify for the men’s 100m, Otieno is still grateful to don the Team Kenya singlet and earn the chance to redeem himself — much more in the city where his reputation was reduced to smithereens.

“I am really watching to see how we are going to perform with this relay team. I feel there is going to be a turning point not just for me but also for sprints in Kenya. It is going to be a miraculous and such a life-changing event that is going to happen for us,” he says.

Photo/Mark Otieno Facebook

Otieno adds: “Yes, I can say we have really put in the work and we have really worked to qualify with the 4x100m relay team. I really wanted to qualify in the men’s 100m but if it didn’t happen, I still give glory to Him.”

It would be poetic justice for Otieno to complete the redemption by making the podium in Tokyo.

So good are the signs for Otieno that the sprinter cannot help but chuckle while recalling how he came to book his slot in the team.

“I travelled to China this year…with the World Relays team but I was injured. I really wanted to run so badly but I couldn’t. The good thing is that I travelled and I had an opportunity to see the land. On May 11th, which was my birthday, I remember praying to God and asking Him to let the team qualify as a birthday present for me. That really happened and they qualified for the World Championships and today, look at where I am,” he says.

Strong support system

Otieno is also grateful for the strong support system that God has brought into his life.

Without his community of fellow believers as well as family, the sprinter confesses he could have crumbled a long time ago.

“It has really been one of the best things that have happened to me as an athlete. If it was not for my family and the community with who we serve in church, honestly I wouldn’t have been here…mentally, spiritually,” he says.

Otieno adds: “If I was left alone, I could have crumbled. I can’t do this journey alone…I needed my family and my group of friends to walk this journey with me. Every time I have questions or I feel like I am failing, at least I have someone to talk to. People who can guide me through this journey.”

Sprinter Mark Otieno competing at the third Athletics Kenya (AK) Track Meet at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Amidst his two-year period in the cold wilderness, Otieno became a father to a bouncing baby boy.

He speaks glowingly of his wife Stephanie Grace Muluka, and his son, Luke Baraka — both of who he credits for turning his life into paradise.

“My boy really wakes me up every morning and motivates me to work hard. It is only through athletics that God has provided a way for me to make income. My son has been such a blessing to my wife and I. Sometimes people say that having children will make you drag in your career but in my case it has been completely different. It has made me a better man, father and husband as well,” Otieno says.

Mark Otieno in training. Photo/MARK OTIENO FACEBOOK

A piece of advice to fellow Kenyan athletes? Family is all you have.

“I encourage fellow athletes to establish families because once you are done with your career, who will you run to? At least you will have a family to go back to,” Otieno says.

In a world full of evil, Otieno says he is keen to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ wherever he goes, representing Him in speech and actions.

“How you present yourself…you really present the Lord in so many different ways. Even without speaking, someone might feel your presence because of how you are sharing your love with people. Whether a sinner or not, every one needs to know that the Lord came for them,” he explains.

As the interview comes to a close, a burning question lingers in my mind — threatening to burst through my head.

“God is writing your story; which chapter is He on right now?” I ask him as we wind up the interview.

“I believe we are in a good chapter and I am really glad that He has brought me back to Tokyo. We have really fought this journey and right now I am going back to represent my country again. I am really looking forward to the next years that I have before I retire and I must say it is really looking good,” he replies.