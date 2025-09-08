Drivers Shine at Grueling Shell Autocross Championship outing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 8 -The fifth round of the Shell Autocross Championship produced spectacular racing across three distinct formats over the weekend, with Baldev Chager emerging as the undisputed star performer at the scenic Stoni Athi Resort.

Battling through dust clouds and challenging terrain, drivers tackled both traditional heat-based competition , a demanding 20km endurance stage and the daunting night stage

Baldev Chager, who has been in action for over 30 years as a competitor in Motorsport, delivered the performance of the weekend, claiming victory in both the auto X and auto C plus Open Class categories.

Not content with one victory, Chager then dominated the 20kms Auto X plus with an impressive total time of 53:57.670, nearly four minutes faster than his nearest rival.

His stage times of 19:33.00, 17:45.18, and a stunning final stage of 16:39.49 showcased his ability to find speed when it mattered most.

“We live work and dream Motorsports, and thanks to Shell the sport is alive again, it’s good to support the future of Motorsport,” said Baldev.

The traditional heat-based competition saw intense battles across all categories.

In the Open Class, Neel Gohil secured second place with 9:35.72, followed by Ankush Shah completing the podium with 9:37.96.

Asad Anwar, John Kavidane, Clement Marini, and Shaz Esmail rounded out the competitive field.

“Overall it’s been a good day thanks to Shell for the V-Power that has seen us have a flawless day during the outing, it’s a great result for us finishing second and will build on the success going forward,” said Neel.

The 4WD with 35mm Restrictor category produced drama throughout, with Hamza Anwar taking victory with 9:23.38.

Amaan Ganatra finished second despite recording a DNF in Heat 3, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of motorsport, while Harpreet Singh Bhogal claimed the final podium spot.

Michuki Hinga delivered the most competitive battle of the weekend in the 2WD Non-Turbo class, taking victory in 59:33.550, just 35 seconds ahead of Tariq Rashid’s second-place finish.

Hinga’s consistency across all three stages, including a standout 19:34.69 on stage two, proved decisive in the closest finish of the class.

Harpreet Singh Bhogal demonstrated his versatility by securing victory in the 4WD Restrictor endurance category with 55:35.260, showing consistent pace through methodical and precise driving after his heat competition podium finish.

The weekend’s diverse competition showcased talent across all categories and age groups.

The junior categories across all classes highlighted promising talent for the future.

Allan Bengi won the Beta Junior Buggy class while Sean Njumbi, took the Alpha Junior Buggy category.

Suleiman Munyua was victorious in the 2WD Turbo Cars class, while Muzammil Mohammed dominated the 2WD Non-Turbo Car Junior.

In rally the preparation is 80% of the performance, with Shell products I am able to have my engine perform at its best, which is enough for me,” said Munyua.

With dust settling on one of the most comprehensive autocross weekends of the season, attention now turns to the next round of the Shell Autocross Championship.

The success of the trio-format approach at Stoni Athi Resort has set new standards for the series, with the weekend’s success cementing the Shell Autocross Championship’s position as one of Kenya’s premier and most dynamic motorsport events.