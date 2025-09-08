Arsenal's Merino goes guns blazing as Spain thrash Turkey in World Cup qualifier - Capital Sports
Mikel Merino celebrates his third goal against Turkey. PHOTO/ARSENAL

Football

Arsenal’s Merino goes guns blazing as Spain thrash Turkey in World Cup qualifier

Published

ISTANBUL, Turkey, September 8, 2025 – Mikel Merino scored a hat-trick as Spain demolished Turkey in their World Cup qualifier.

The Arsenal midfielder’s third in the 57th minute was the pick of his goals as he collected a pass from Lamine Yamal and curled home from over 20 yards out.

The 29-year-old has scored six goals in six games for Spain in 2025, having netted just twice in his first 31 caps.

Pedri scored twice and his Barcelona team-mate Ferran Torres claimed the other in Konya.

Mikel Oyarzabal had set up Merino’s two first-half efforts – and assisted three goals in total as the hosts were stunned.

Spain have won their opening two World Cup qualifiers in Group E, while Turkey and Georgia are on three points.

