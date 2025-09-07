US Open asks broadcasters not to highlight Trump reaction - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

US President Donald Trump attended the 2017 US Women's Open played at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey -- the same course that the PGA of America has stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship

Tennis

US Open asks broadcasters not to highlight Trump reaction

Published

NEW YORK, United States, September 7, 2025 – US Open organisers have asked broadcasters not to highlight any negative reactions to President Donald Trump during Sunday’s men’s singles final.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trump, 79, is set to make his first visit to the Grand Slam tennis event in New York since 2015.

He will appear on television coverage during the anthem ceremony before Italy’s Jannik Sinner face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Trump has been invited by a sponsor of the tournament and will watch the match from a corporate suite.

Extra security measures have been put in place ahead of Sunday’s final, which starts at 14:00 local time (19:00 BST).

“We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions to the President’s attendance in any capacity,” a memo sent out by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) read.

Trump, who was re-elected in 2024 for a second term in office, has not been to the New York City tournament since he first came to power in 2016.

He had previously visited Flushing Meadows on several occasions before being joined by wife Melania on his last visit a decade ago.

In 2015, Trump was greeted by American seven-time major champion John McEnroe as he watched from a hospitality area.

Trump was born in the Queens borough of New York City where the Grand Slam tournament is held.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020