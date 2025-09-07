US Open asks broadcasters not to highlight Trump reaction

NEW YORK, United States, September 7, 2025 – US Open organisers have asked broadcasters not to highlight any negative reactions to President Donald Trump during Sunday’s men’s singles final.

Trump, 79, is set to make his first visit to the Grand Slam tennis event in New York since 2015.

He will appear on television coverage during the anthem ceremony before Italy’s Jannik Sinner face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Trump has been invited by a sponsor of the tournament and will watch the match from a corporate suite.

Extra security measures have been put in place ahead of Sunday’s final, which starts at 14:00 local time (19:00 BST).

“We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions to the President’s attendance in any capacity,” a memo sent out by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) read.

Trump, who was re-elected in 2024 for a second term in office, has not been to the New York City tournament since he first came to power in 2016.

He had previously visited Flushing Meadows on several occasions before being joined by wife Melania on his last visit a decade ago.

In 2015, Trump was greeted by American seven-time major champion John McEnroe as he watched from a hospitality area.

Trump was born in the Queens borough of New York City where the Grand Slam tournament is held.