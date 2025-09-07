Sweet ending to Kabeberi 7s for Kabras Sugar as Leos left with sour taste

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7, 2025 – Kabras Sugar beat Strathmore Leos 24-12 to finish third at the Kabeberi 7s in a thrilling encounter at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday evening.

The sugar millers drew first blood after only two minutes, Brian Mutua going over the whitewash after the students had turned over the ball in their 22.

National men’s rugby 7s team player Kevin Wekesa then made it 10-0 a minute later, darting down the right flank before touching down.

Wekesa, fresh from playing in France with Monaco, then cemented Kabras’ dominance with his second at the stroke of halftime, making the most of an offload in the middle of the park.

The students, who lie second in the National Sevens Circuit (NSC), came back re-energised in the second half and were rewarded with a try.

However, the sugar millers were not in any mood to relax their feet on the pedal and made it 17-5.

Victor Mola, ever so dependable for Leos, pulled one back almost immediately, piercing through the Kabras 22 before emphatically going over – the resultant conversion successful as well.

For all their effort, Matthias Osimbo then struck the dagger in Leos’ hearts with a last minute try, receiving a cutback from Raymond Ambale in the left flank before slaloming through to easily make it 22-12.

The conversion was also successful as Kabras closed out their weekend on a high, having earlier lost to KCB Rugby in the semis of the main cup competition.

Meanwhile, Leos narrowly lost 12-10 to Daystar University Falcons in the other semi.