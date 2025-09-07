PSG's Dembele and Doue out injured for rest of month - Capital Sports
Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi celebrates PSG's win over Bayern. PHOTO/PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN X

Football

PSG’s Dembele and Doue out injured for rest of month

Published

PARIS, France, September 7, 2025 – European champions Paris St-Germain are set to be without Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue until October after both picked up injuries during France’s World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine.

Dembele will be out for around six weeks with a “serious” hamstring injury, while Doue is sidelined for about four weeks, according to the French club.

Forward Dembele replaced the injured Doue at half-time of the 2-0 win on Friday, only to be substituted himself in the 81st minute.

PSG begin the defence of their Champions League title at home to Atalanta on 17 September before they travel to Spain to take on last season’s semi-finalists Barcelona on 1 October.

Both players played a significant role as PSG won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Champions League treble last season, with Doue scoring and named man of the match in their 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the European final.

They were later named in Uefa’s team of the tournament.

Dembele is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or, with the ceremony taking place on 21 September.

PSG have started their league season with three wins from three and sit top of the table, with their next match against Lens after the international break.

