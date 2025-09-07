Mweresa out to write name in athletics folklore with medal in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7, 2025 – Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Boniface Mweresa is determined to make history at the World Championships by winning a medal with the relay team.

Mweresa believes the team have it in themselves to make the podium in Tokyo, following their superb performance at the World Relays in Guangzhou, China in May this year.

“As the sprints, let us not disappoint but build on our success at the World Relays. This team is very talented and I am sure we can do even better than what we did in China,” he said.

Kenya posted their best ever result in the history of the annual event, finishing a joint ninth on the medal standings with Botswana.

Three out of the four relay teams in contention booked their tickets to Tokyo, including the men’s 4x100m, 4x400m and the mixed 4x400m relay teams.

The mixed 4x400m relay team – consisting of Mercy Chebet, Brian Tinega, David Sanayek and Mercy Aoko — went one better by bagging bronze in the final.

In addition, all the three teams broke their respective national records.

Kenya’s 4x100m team after earning a ticket to the World Championships

Looking ahead to Tokyo, Mweresa believes that smashing another national record should be the least performance for each of them.

“The worst we can do this time is clock a national record. This time, we are more prepared…guys have improved on their time. Let us push ourselves and surprise everybody,” the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) athlete noted.

Mweresa will be part of the men’s 4x100m relay team, which also includes Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala, Meshack Babu and Samuel Odhiambo.

It will be the third appearance at the global championships for the 31-year-old who debuted in 2017 in London.

In his last appearance in 2023 in Budapest, he exited the competition at the first hurdle after clocking 45.91 in Heat 1 of the men’s 400m.