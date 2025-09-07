Magical Kenya Mountain Trail series concludes after four days of adventure and exploration

MERU, Kenya, September 7, 2025 – The Mt. Kenya edition of the Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series, concluded on Sunday after an exhilarating four-day hiking and biking adventure across the breathtaking landscapes of Murang’a, Kirinyaga, and Meru counties.

The Mount Kenya region marked the fourth edition of the series, which kicked off on Thursday, 4th September in Murang’a County with hikers and cyclists exploring the scenic Kiambicho Hills and the stunning Murang’a Gorges.

On Friday, the journey moved to Kirinyaga County, where participants traversed the mesmerizing Mwea Rice Fields, enjoying the beauty of Castle Forest Lodge, Karuti and Kamweti Waterfalls, and the cultural richness of the legendary ‘Daraca ya Ngai.’(The Bridge of God).

Day three took place in Meru County through the Chogoria Gate entry to Mt. Kenya National Park, where participants were treated to the majestic sights of Nithi Falls, the mysterious Mau Caves, and tranquility of Lake Ellis.

The thrilling series culminated today at Meru University’s Marimba Campus with the Meru University of Science and Technology (M.U.S.T.) Mount Kenya Mountain Run.

Runners go through the Marimba tea plantations during the 2025 Meru University of Science and Technology (M.U.S.T.) Mount Kenya Mountain Run 2

Runners competed in various categories around the Marimba area, including the coveted main 14km race, which was eventually won by Michael Selelo in the men’s category and Gladys Sangol in the women’s.

Speaking at the event, Meru Deputy Governor, Linda Gakii said, “We are excited to be here today, joining the entire fraternity of the Meru University of Science and Technology and Kenya Tourism Board, to support this worthy cause in supporting education as well as showcase Meru county to the world.”

She added: “Yesterday we joined the Magical Kenya trails in exploring Mt. Kenya’s Lake Ellis, as a county government, we cannot over emphasize the importance of showcasing Meru County. Today’s marathon is being hosted around the scenic hills and forests of Mariba, which include tea plantations. We continue to call upon investors to join us in building the tourism offering for the county.”

Proceeds from the Mount Kenya Mountain Run will be channelled to supporting under privileged students at the Meru University of Science and Technology.

On his part, acting KTB CEO Allan Njoroge said; “The objectives of this Mount Kenya Mountain Run, align with us as a Ministry and the Kenya Tourism Board, first being access to education, that means the under privileged students are not locked out, as we are for youth empowerment and inclusion.”

He added: “Secondly, is sustainability and conservation, as you can see we are in the middle of a forest, we planted trees today, the message of sustainability sits at the heart of what we do. Finally, this marathon stands for sports and wellness, which is something that we at KTB have taken up to diversify our tourism offering.”

Njoroge added that the event is one of many efforts by KTB to leverage on sports to market the country.

“Running is a key area in sports tourism, today’s event which features mountain running, is one of those emerging areas under sports tourism that we want to leverage. It is another niche that our athletes can also do well. We want to thank the County Government and the Meru University of Science and Technology for putting this together,” he said.

On his part, Meru University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor said; “We are doing this to help needy students at the University, the funds raised here will be channeled to our endowment fund.”

The Magical Kenya Mountain & Trail Series continues to position Kenya as a premier destination for adventure tourism, spotlighting its unexplored landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and natural attractions.

Inviting both local and international participants to experience the magic of the country’s diverse landscapes.

KTB aims to attract 200,000 adventure tourists over the next five years through the development of the trail series while positioning Kenya as a competitive player in the global adventure tourism market valued at over $450 billion annually.

The Mt. Kenya Trails Edition was the fourth in a series of six trail events planned throughout 2025, building on the success of the Barng’etuny Mountain Run in January, Magharibi Trails in May, and Aberdare Trails in July.

The series will continue with the Central Rift Trails in November and conclude with the Elgon Trails in December.