KCB Bob Muhati charge against Kabras Sugar. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

KCB Rugby outclass Daystar Falcons to complete Kabeberi 7s 4-peat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7, 2025 – KCB Rugby clinched their fourth consecutive Kabeberi 7s title with a comprehensive win over Daystar University Falcons at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday evening.

The bankers shot into the lead after only one minute, Elvis Olukusi going over at the far side after a pass from Vincent Onyala.

Onyala then made it 10-0 with the easiest of try after Bob Muhati had done all the donkey work before off loading to him at the edge of the try box.

Immediately after the restart, Samuel Asati added the third, receiving a pass from Olukusi before sprinting down the left flank to add his name on the scoresheet.

Olukusi then completed a man-of-the-match performance at the stroke of half time making the most of a turnover by the student before going over at the far left.

Falcons recovered after the interval and were able to mount attacks albeit the bankers did threaten to compound their misery on several occasions.

National men’s 7s team player Patrick Odongo had to apply his lightning speed to stop Stephen Osumba who was inches away from the try box.

A minute later, the Shujaa superstar made his first attacking contribution of the match, sprinting down the outer channel 30 metres before scoring his side’s first try.

There was more time for one more try for Falcons courtesy of Tony Ogoma to restore some respectability to the scoreline.

The win sees the bankers edge closer to the National Sevens Circuit (NSC) title ahead of the ultimate leg in Kisumu — the Dala 7s — next week.

Mwamba crowned Ladies champs

In the ladies’ division, Mwamba all but wrapped up the NSC title with a hard-fought 17-12 victory over archrivals Impala.

The hostesses found themselves 12-0 down before Naomi Amugune scored a couple of tries in the second half to level the scores.

The match then went to sudden death where Edith Naliaka proved the heroine with an unstoppable sprint down the left flank to secure victory for Kulabu.

