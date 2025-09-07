Gor appoint ex-deputy secretary general Ronald Ngala, CEO position remains vacant

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7, 2025 – Gor Mahia have appointed Ronald Ngala as the new administrative manager in what is the latest steps of their ongoing rebuild.

In a statement, the record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions said the former deputy secretary general will be responsible for administrative support across all levels of the clubs.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Ronald Ngala as the new Administration Manager to offer required support across all levels; the manager will be reporting to the CEO set to be appointed,” the club said.

Ngala was formerly the club’s deputy secretary general, being elected to the post after he beat William Ojijo in the national elections in 2020.

The club believe that his appointment will bode well for K’Ogalo by streamlining the processes in the team and cultivating a productive environment.

“Ronald has shown exceptional dedication and has been integral in our administrative processes. We believe that with his leadership, Gor Mahia will continue to grow and face future challenges head-on,” they said.

K’Ogalo are yet to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with former Kenya Premier League (KPL) boss Jack Oguda rumoured to be in the running.

During an interview on Capital FM’s Saturday Music and Sports show last month, Oguda admitted he would be open to taking the position but denied being approached by anyone from the club.

“The issue of the Gor Mahia CEO is an internal matter that I do not know of. It is funny because I saw rumours on social media linking me with the job after I met with Owalo. However, the meeting was centred on other discussions,” Oguda said.

Gor disbanded its entire technical bench, in addition to sending then-CEO Raymond Oruo packing, following a dismal performance in the 2024/25 season.

They relinquished the league crown to Kenya Police while missing out on continental football all together after losing 2-1 to Nairobi United in the FKF Cup final.

Thus far, they have appointed from Ghanaian national team coach – and player – Charles Akonnor as head coach, while making a number of important signings.