Anatomy of a goal: Harambee Stars forward Ogam opens up about wonderstrike against Gambia

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7, 2025 – Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam says his wondergoal against the Gambia on Friday was pre-planned.

Ogam says he had been spending the better part of his time on the bench analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of the opponents.

“While I was on the bench, I was busy watching and analyzing them for any weaknesses and I discovered that their defenders tend to leave spaces between them. So, for me it was all about exploiting it, getting a good delivery and a good first touch and then the rest would work out,” he said.

Ogam was one of a few bright spots in what was a gloomy afternoon for Harambee Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifier at Kasarani Stadium.

Stepping up from the bench midway through the second half, the immediate former Tusker marksman brightened up what had been a blunt attack with his explosive runs.

His twin partnership with Michael Olunga gave the Gambian defence a different kind of headache as they struggled to cope with the skipper’s physicality as well as his strike partner’s fleet-footedness.

Ogam’s industry paid off in the 81st minute when he latched on to long ball from Sylvester Owino, controlled it expertly while sandwiched between two defenders before lobbing the ball past an onrushing keeper Ebrima Jarju.

It was a consolation goal that momentarily worked up the capacity crowd in the stands as a whiff of an unlikely comeback spread around the atmosphere.

Despite the disappointing evening, Ogam was delighted to add to his tally for the national team.

“It is a good feeling to score for the national team even though we did not win today. It is something I want to build and I hope that on Tuesday (against Seychelles) I can score again and add to my goals for the national team,” he said.

The striker has now scored four goals for the national team, having made his debut against Tanzania in the Mapinduzi Cup in January this year.

He was one of Harambee Stars top scorers at the just-concluded African Nations Championships (CHAN) where he found the back of the net against Morocco and Zambia in Group A.

His goals were crucial to the national team’s fairytale journey to the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece where they eventually fell to Madagascar on post-match penalties at the Kasarani Stadium.

Courtesy of his excellent performance, Ogam has already inked a deal with Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC who he is set to join after the international break.

Nonetheless, the forward is focused on Harambee Stars’ upcoming World Cup qualifier tie against Seychelles before he can talk about his club career.

“It is a very good feeling and an opportunity to play at such a club. However, I cannot talk much now until the end of Tuesday because my mind is all focused on performing for the national team,” he said.