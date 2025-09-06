Tore Bobe to mark Shabana Day with mega unveiling of new signings

KISII, Kenya, September 6, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side Shabana FC will on Sunday unveil 14 new players as they honour and celebrate their inception at the Gusii Stadium.

Speaking at Gusii Stadium, Shabana’s Secretary General Elizaphan Kerama said they are going to introduce 14 new signings to the fans as the team gears up to challenge for the new title.

“Our intention and goal is to make Shabana a famous team not only in the country but in the whole of Africa. We also have 18 departures from the last season,” Kerama said.

The new players include former Gor Mahia player Caleb Omondi, ex-Kisumu All Stars keeper David Obasanjo, Victor Omondi, Kevin Musamali and Byron Otieno — formerly of Kariobangi Sharks — Wycliffe Omondi, David Odoyo, Derrick Otieno, Kiprono Dunson, national under 20 player Humphrey Obino, Brian Olega, Nsumbuga Bronson and Enock Otieno.

The highlight of the event will be a pre-season friendly against Tanzanian giants Pamba Jiji FC, at the same venue.

The match will also be a reunion of sorts for old boy Matthew Tegisi who shone for the Glamour Boys in the 2024/25 season before moving to the Tanzanian side at the beginning of the year.

Kerama indicated that all has been put in place for the big day.

He added that they had now started the process of repositioning and realigning the club so that it can not only have a national outlook but also a global brand.

Shabana has had intense preparations for the new season.

Two weeks ago, they travelled to Uganda, where they played a series of friendly matches.

Part of the money raised on Sunday will also go towards purchasing a new modern bus for the team.

To realise this, fans will part with Sh 300 as entry fees to the stadium.

Also, invitations have been sent to leaders across the political divide to supplement the gate collection for that noble course according to Shabana Secretary General Elizaphan Kerama.

-By Rosemary Onchari-