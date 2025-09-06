Three Lions made to sweat before devouring Andorra in World Cup qualifiers

BIRMINGHAM, England, September 6, 2025 – England overcame stubborn resistance from Andorra to record a fourth successive victory under head coach Thomas Tuchel in World Cup qualifiers.

In what was effectively an encounter of defence against attack, England once again laboured for long periods before finally making their quality count against the minnows ranked 174th in the world.

Tuchel gave a debut to Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who was one of the more impressive performers in a largely drab encounter at Villa Park.

England broke the deadlock after 25 minutes when Andorra defender Christian Garcia headed Noni Madueke’s cross past keeper Iker Alvarez into his own net.

Andorra’s defensive ranks held firm, helped by keeper Alvarez when he saved superbly from Anderson, until Declan Rice headed in Reece James’ fine cross at the far post after 67 minutes.

England now move on to what will be the toughest test of Tuchel’s reign so far when they face Serbia in Belgrade on Tuesday.

England win – but lack inspiration

Tuchel’s England reign continued to follow a familiar pattern in World Cup qualifying. Victory was secured, but it was a performance marked by a lack of inspiration and sparkle.

England, inevitably, dominated possession but end product was a rare commodity and they struggled for ideas as they tried to break through the wall of yellow shirts assembled in front of them at Villa Park.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson provided one of the more positive performances in midfield, but this was another stodgy England performance under Tuchel.

It took an own goal from Andorra’s Garcia to provide the breakthrough in the first half, but even then England struggled to find the ingenuity to seriously trouble Andorra until Rice arrived at the far post to make double their lead.

England are now in a strong position at the head of qualifying Group K, but they have barely been tested so far in their two wins against Andorra, scoring only three goals in those games, as well as victories over Latvia and Albania.

It would be a failure of mammoth proportions should England not reach next summer’s World Cup, but Tuchel’s time in charge so far has failed to raise a ripple of excitement.

England went on a lap of honour in front of of what was left of the crowd at Villa Park, but they will have to be much superior against Serbia in the hostile surroundings of Belgrade.

What’s next for England?

Thomas Tuchel’s England side now travel to face Serbia in Belgrade on Tuesday aiming to make it five wins from five in World Cup qualifying.