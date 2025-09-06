Starlets coach Juma names team for World Cup qualification campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 6, 2025 – National Under 20 women’s football coach Jackline Juma has named a team of 36 players ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia, later in September.

The squad consist of many of the players who made history in November last year with the Under 17 side who became the first Kenyan team to feature at a World Cup when they debuted in the Dominican Republic.

Notable names include goalkeeper Velma Abwire, Halima Imbachi, Marion Serenge, Madira Soccer Assasins’ Valarie Nekesa and Lorna Faith, among others.

In a statement, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) said the team will hit camping immediately, with Juma expected to trim down the number after watching the girls in action.

“The build-up to the qualifiers will feature two mini training camps, designed to help the technical bench trim the provisional list into a final squad. The first group of players continue to report to camp this week, while a second batch of 30 players is expected to join next week,” the federation said.

The first leg is scheduled for September 19 in Addis Ababa before the return leg, a week later.

The Rising Starlets will be out to heal the wounds of 2023 when they missed out on qualification for the World Cup after losing 6-2 to Cameroon on aggregate.

Then coached by Beldine Odemba, the Kenyans were no match for the West Africans who spanked them 3-0 in the first leg in Yaounde before nicking a 3-2 win in the return fixture at the Nyayo Stadium.

Should they beat the Ethiopians, a date against the winner of the match between Angola and Tanzania awaits them in February next year.

The Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Velma Abwire (Ulinzi Starlets), Scovia Adhiambo (Kobala), Christine Adhiambo (Butere), Ephy Awuor (Madira Soccer Assassins), Ezra Nekesa (St. Joseph’s, Kitale)

Defenders

Christine Asule (Madira Soccer Assassins), Lorine Ilavonga (Ulinzi Starlets), Habiba Matecho (Coast), Ariana Wanjiku (Melvins Lion Academy), Sauda Henry (MTG), Florence Kalekye (Kangundo Starlets), Saumu Chizi (Changamwe Ladies), Molvine Owuor (Kayole Starlets), Valary Oyugi (Azidi Academy)

Midfielders

Naomi Ongachi (Dagoreti Mixed), Leah Sicheti (Langalanga Secondary), Beverlyn Awuor (Mathare Women), Velma Awuor (Madira Soccer Assassins), Rebecca Odato (Kenya Police Bullets), Halima Imbachi (Butere), Fasila Adhiambo (Simba Queens), Velma Kavesh (Zetech Sparks), Josephine Jumwa (MTG), Anastasia Munyiva (Charles Muli, Matuu)

Attackers

Brenda Awuor (Madira Soccer Assassins), Emily Moranga (Kenya Police Bullets), Elizabeth Mideva (Bishop Njenga), Roseline Mbeyu (Changamwe Ladies), Beffine Shalley (Kobala), Khadija Furaha (Kobala), Marion Serenge (Zetech Sparks), Valarie Nekesa (Madira Soccer Assassins), Lornah Faith (Butere), Jerrine Adhiambo (Mathare Women), Brenda Achieng (Madira Soccer Assassins), Mitshel Waithera (Mathare Women)

Technical Bench

Head Coach: Jackline Juma

First Assistant Coach: Mildred Cheche

Second Assistant Coach: Charles Bruno

Team Manager: Gloria Mwende