Nigeria’s World Cup qualification race back on track after labourious win over Rwanda

UYO, Nigeria, September 6, 2025 – Nigeria revived their hopes of automatic qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup with a nervy 1-0 win over Rwanda in Uyo.

New Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare proved to be the match-winner for the Super Eagles, volleying in from two yards out six minutes into the second half.

The West Africans leapfrog the Rwandans and go third in Group C, six points behind leaders South Africa – who they face in Bloemfontein in a crunch game on Tuesday (16:00 GMT).

With three rounds of fixtures remaining and only the group winners assured of a place at the finals next year, Nigeria must realistically win that game to stay in contention for top spot and avoid missing a second successive edition of the World Cup.

However, their hopes could be boosted if South Africa are docked three points for fielding an ineligible player in their victory over Lesotho in March.

World governing body Fifa is yet to rule on that case.

Should Nigeria fail to overhaul Bafana Bafana, they could yet reach African play-offs as one of four best second-placed sides, with one nation then progressing to a final intercontinental qualifier.

Arokodare the super sub for Super Eagles

Nigeria had only won one of their first six Group C fixtures in what has been a disjointed campaign under three different managers.

Eric Chelle was tasked with securing World Cup qualification upon his appointment in January and picked up four points from his first two qualifiers in March – but was left counting the cost of a late equaliser conceded against Zimbabwe in Uyo.

After seeing South Africa beat Lesotho on Friday, Nigeria knew nothing but victory would do on their return to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, and thought they had taken the lead in the eighth minute through Victor Osimhen.

However, their talismanic striker had strayed offside before getting the final touch on Ademola Lookman’s cross, and the Super Eagles then saw Osimhen limp off in the 34th minute with a knock to his lower left leg.

Simon tested visiting goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari and Alex Iwobi saw a long-range curler tipped over the bar, but Nigeria laboured for much of the first half against a side seemingly intent to sit back and claim a draw.

Arokodare broke the deadlock soon after his introduction as a half-time substitute with a scrappy goal.

First the imposing striker had a shot from a cut-back blocked by a defender and Lookman’s scuffed effort on the follow-up was half-saved by Ntwari before Arokodare put the loose ball high into the net.

Nigeria had chances to add to their lead but Ntwari pulled off a double save to deny Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman.

The hosts survived a scare when Calvin Bassey blocked a closer-range header from a corner before goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali gathered the follow-up, and then saw out three minutes of stoppage time.

With Osimhen now an injury doubt, Arokodare has made his case to start the crucial qualifier in South Africa after adding a focal point and threat to Nigeria’s attack in the second half.