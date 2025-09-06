Mombasa Rugby, Kulabu slay giants on Day One of Kabeberi 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 6, 2025 – Mwamba RFC and Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) RFC caused two of the biggest upsets on Day One of the Kababeri 7s with victories over Kenya Harlequin and Nakuru RFC on Saturday evening.

Kulabu, hosts of the event, thrashed Quins 17-00 in what was their second match of the day, after earlier losing 25-07 to National Sevens Circuit (NSC) leaders Strathmore Leos in their first match.

On the other hand, the coastal side began their day in the best possible way, narrowly edging out Wanyore 15-14 in a thrilling encounter.

Dumes were however given a reality check of playing at this high level of competition, losing 31-00 to defending champions KCB Rugby.

Fresh from lifting the Embu 7s trophy last weekend, Leos continued with their perfect run, walloping Impala RFC 31-00 to add to their opening day win over Mwamba.

Also boasting a slaloming run on the day were Kabras Sugar who thrashed Kisumu RFC 61-00 before swatting aside Embu RFC, beating them 53-00.

KCB also had it easy with a 52-00 dismissal of University of Nairobi Mean Machine as were Menengai Oilers who easily slid past Kisumu and Embu, winning 45-00 on both occasions.

The competition, the fifth leg of NSC, enters the knockout stages on Sunday with tantalizing matches on the cards.