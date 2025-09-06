Kiprop, Njoki rise to AK Cross Country Challenge with wins in Kapsokwony

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 6, 2025 – The 2019 African Games champion Robert Kiprop cruised to victory in the men’s 10km at the third leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Challenge in Kapsokwony on Saturday afternoon.

Kiprop clocked 29:49 to cut the tape, ahead of his National Police Service (NPS) colleague, Kiplimo Naibei, who came second in 29:50.

In third place was Peter Kibenei who timed 29:55 in what was a closely fought contest.

Kiprop was running in his first contest since missing out on qualification to the World Championships, following a 16th place finish in the men’s 10,000m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on July 16, this year.

The Diamond League event was used by AK to select the team to represent Kenya in the men’s 10,000m at the global showpiece, which begins on September 13-21 in Tokyo, Japan.

In the senior women’s 10km, Qatar-based Maryam Njoki put on a virtuoso performance to win the race, clocking 33:48.

Following closely was Miriam Chebet who ran 33:51 to finish second as Christine Kioko came third in 35:01.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Kiprono continued his good streak in the Under 20 men’s 8km race, timing 24:01 to take first place.

Edwin Elkana clocked 24:05 for second place whereas World Under 20 5000m champion Andrew Alamisi Kiptoo ran 24:11 to finish third.

In the under 20 women’s 6km, Africa Under 20 bronze medalist Joyline Chepkemoi cruised to victory after clocking 20:29.

The race for second was a close one, Venenza Chebet triumphing in the end after clocking 20:33, ahead of Lonah Cherono who timed 20:36 to finish third.

Attention now shifts to the regional and affiliates cross country championships, set for September 27 across the country.