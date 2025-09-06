Gambia coach McKinstry consoles Harambee Stars after thrashing them in World Cup qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 6, 2025 – The Gambia national team head coach Jonathan McKinstry believes Benni McCarthy is the right man to take Harambee Stars forward despite a 3-1 walloping on Friday evening.

McKinstry believes the South African has worked wonders with the team in the short time he has been in charge.

“I was a little bit outspoken about some issues in the time I used to work here. I think you (Kenya) absolutely have the right coach here and it would be important to get behind him. He is hugely experienced and has been here for like eight or nine months only but in terms of days, I think he’s had like 20 or 30 training sessions. That’s not enough time but looking at the progress he’s made, Kenya are going to be a big team in the years to come,” the North Irishman said.

McCarthy took the reins at Harambee Stars in March this year, having previously worked at Manchester United as the forwards coach.

His managerial stint includes success with native side AmaZulu, who he led to a second place finish in the South African league before propelling them to the group stage of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League in 2022.

The 48-year-old took over Kenya at a time when the team had acrimoniously parted ways with Turkish Engin Firat, who was sacked after the national team failed to qualify for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy issues instructions to Job Ochieng. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

McCarthy immediately won the hearts of Kenyan fans thanks to a refreshing brand of football by Harambee Stars — highlighted by his first match in charge where they drew 3-3 with the Gambia in a thrilling World Cup qualifier in Abidjan.

His repertoire only went a notch higher when he led Harambee Stars to the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) on home soil, last month.

Against all odds, the co-hosts beat the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Morocco and Zambia while drawing 1-1 with Angola to top Group — previously billed as the group of death.

Back to earth

However, Friday’s stinging defeat by the Scorpions of Gambia at the Kasarani Stadium was a painful reminder that much work remains to be done.

Harambee Stars and Gambia players mingle after the match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The home team put on a horror show in defence as Sheriff Sinyan, Yakubah Minteh and Musa Barrow scored in the first half to silence a capacity crowd that had filled the stands to see their beloved boys make mince meat of the Scorpions.

Reflecting on their perfectly executed ‘home invasion’, McKinstry revealed he had done his homework on the Kenyans.

“I don’t think we were on the training pitch for more than an hour and 10 minutes…because we had to stock up on our energy supplies. Because they (Kenya) are domestic-based, I knew how they were going to play when they came on. I know how Ogam plays…how Sylvester (Owino) plays…how Onyango (Alpha) plays. This was a one-off advantage,” the former Gor Mahia coach said.

The Gambians next face Burundi in Nairobi as Kenya meet Seychelles at the Kasarani Stadium — both games on Tuesday.