Dream Come True As Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Team fly out to Spain - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Dream Come True As Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Team fly out to Spain

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 6 – Joy and excitement for the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Team as they jetted out to Spain on Saturday evening for a week-long international football training.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ahead of the trip, the All-Stars were hosted last night for a farewell dinner and were encouraged to embrace the experience both on and off the pitch.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has made this journey possible, especially our young players who continue to inspire us with their passion and talent. This trip is not just another travel experience; it is an opportunity to learn, to sharpen your skills, and to showcase your abilities on a global stage. As you embark on this exciting journey to Spain, I wish each one of you a safe trip and a rewarding experience,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The All Stars squad will have the unique opportunity to sharpen their skills under the guidance of professional football coaches from SD Huesca, participate in high-intensity training sessions, and play friendly matches against Huesca’s Youth Academy.

Beyond football, the players will immerse themselves in cultural experiences, such as sightseeing tours and the opportunity to witness an exciting Segunda Division clash between SD Huesca and Málaga CF.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Chrispine Odindo, coach of the All-Stars Girls Team, expressed optimism about the trip:

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our players to learn, grow, and test themselves against international talent. For us coaches, it is equally important as we get exposure to new training methods that will enrich the local game when we return. I look forward to the exposure, to experiencing football in a different environment, and to learning new coaching methods and techniques that I can bring back home to continue nurturing our young talent.”

The All-Star team will be captained by Stanley Waswa of Ndura Sports Academy (boys) and Manda Sunira Were of Highland Royals Moi Girls (girls).

Below are players who are members of the All-Star team.

NameGenderOrgTeam
1Mercy Akoth OduorFPlayerPlateau Queens
2Martha Nafula WekhanyaFPlayerBarcelona Ladies SC
3Swaum Masungo NanjalaFPlayerPlateau Queens
4Peris Mapenzi SafariFPlayerBrenda Girls
5Naomi Masinde NanjalaFPlayerBarcelona Ladies SC
6Sonia Wambui Ng’ang’aFPlayerBarcelona Ladies SC
7Calta Nasambu WanjalaFPlayerBarcelona Ladies SC
8Sharon Asado NdoloFPlayerVoi Starlet
9Patience KasichanaFPlayerDagoretti Girls
10Manda Sunira Were (c)FPlayerHighland Royals Moi Girls Eldoret
11Hellen Mito AumaFPlayerMadira FC
12Serphine Sheila JumaFPlayerBeijing Raiders FC
13Armstrong Juma OmondiMPlayerObunga FC
14Derrick Oketch OlooMPlayerEbwali Boys
15Dennis Okumu OpiyoMPlayerLucky Summer sports club
16Neddy Kithinji MosesMPlayerPredators FC
17Joseph Ankoi MaosaMPlayerNyaguku FC
18Baraka Rodgers KayaaMPlayerBandari Youth FC
19Francis Ambrose SibabuMPlayerBandari Youth FC
20Stanley Waswa (c)MPlayerNdura Sports Academy FC
21Edwin Onyango HagaMPlayerEbwale Boys
22Brian Odiwuor ArokaMPlayerObunga FC
23David Wanyama TabuMPlayerBandari Youth FC
24Felix Mwendwa MungutiMPlayerMachakos Boys

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020