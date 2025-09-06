Dream Come True As Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Team fly out to Spain

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 6 – Joy and excitement for the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Team as they jetted out to Spain on Saturday evening for a week-long international football training.

Ahead of the trip, the All-Stars were hosted last night for a farewell dinner and were encouraged to embrace the experience both on and off the pitch.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has made this journey possible, especially our young players who continue to inspire us with their passion and talent. This trip is not just another travel experience; it is an opportunity to learn, to sharpen your skills, and to showcase your abilities on a global stage. As you embark on this exciting journey to Spain, I wish each one of you a safe trip and a rewarding experience,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The All Stars squad will have the unique opportunity to sharpen their skills under the guidance of professional football coaches from SD Huesca, participate in high-intensity training sessions, and play friendly matches against Huesca’s Youth Academy.

Beyond football, the players will immerse themselves in cultural experiences, such as sightseeing tours and the opportunity to witness an exciting Segunda Division clash between SD Huesca and Málaga CF.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Chrispine Odindo, coach of the All-Stars Girls Team, expressed optimism about the trip:

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our players to learn, grow, and test themselves against international talent. For us coaches, it is equally important as we get exposure to new training methods that will enrich the local game when we return. I look forward to the exposure, to experiencing football in a different environment, and to learning new coaching methods and techniques that I can bring back home to continue nurturing our young talent.”

The All-Star team will be captained by Stanley Waswa of Ndura Sports Academy (boys) and Manda Sunira Were of Highland Royals Moi Girls (girls).

Below are players who are members of the All-Star team.