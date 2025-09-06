Cairo here we come! Makuto names squad for Under 21 Africa Volleyball Champs - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wafalme Strikers training at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Volleyball

Cairo here we come! Makuto names squad for Under 21 Africa Volleyball Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 6, 2025 – The national under 21 men’s volleyball team coach Luke Makuto has named a squad of 16 ahead of next week’s African Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The squad feature a number of youngsters who have shone for their schools at the recent Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Ball Games.

Among them include Cheptil Secondary School trio of Bernard Kipchumba, Bethwel Kiplagat, and Justus Kibet as well as Namwela Boys’ Wesley Kirui and Malava Secondary’s Felix Ogembo.

Makuto, also the coach of Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU), has also called on the services of his usual players, including Emmanuel Kiptoo, Dickson Kiplagat, and Steven Barrack.

The team, which have been training at the Nyayo Stadium, will depart for North Africa on Monday (September 8).

The Junior Wafalmes will be hoping to atone for their absence at last year’s edition of the competition in Tunis, Tunisia.

Should they reach the final, a slot at the 2026 World Championships awaits them.

The National U-20 Men’s Last 16

  1. Reagan Otieno – Prisons Kenya
  2. Kelvin Soita – Prisons Kenya
  3. Emmanuel Kiptoo – KAPU
  4. Dickson Kiplagat – KAPU
  5. Lewis Masibo – Air Force
  6. Chrispus Wekesa – Air Force
  7. Asbel Kirwa – GSU
  8. Abraham Kipkemboi – AP Kenya
  9. Bernard Kipchumba – Cheptil Secondary School
  10. Bethwel Kiplagat – Cheptil Secondary
  11. Justus Kibet – Cheptil Secondary School
  12. Wesley Kirui – Namwela Secondary School
  13. Felix Ogembo – Malava Secondary School
  14. Justin Irungu – Zetech University
  15. Edwin Kipchichir – Trailblazers
  16. Steven Barrack – KAPU

Technical Bench
Head Coach – Luke Makuto
Assistant Coach – Gideon Njine
Team Manager – Wachira Gatuiria
Head of Delegation – Alfred Chedotum
Physiotherapist – Timothy Kimutai

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020