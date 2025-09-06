Cairo here we come! Makuto names squad for Under 21 Africa Volleyball Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 6, 2025 – The national under 21 men’s volleyball team coach Luke Makuto has named a squad of 16 ahead of next week’s African Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

The squad feature a number of youngsters who have shone for their schools at the recent Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Ball Games.

Among them include Cheptil Secondary School trio of Bernard Kipchumba, Bethwel Kiplagat, and Justus Kibet as well as Namwela Boys’ Wesley Kirui and Malava Secondary’s Felix Ogembo.

Makuto, also the coach of Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU), has also called on the services of his usual players, including Emmanuel Kiptoo, Dickson Kiplagat, and Steven Barrack.

The team, which have been training at the Nyayo Stadium, will depart for North Africa on Monday (September 8).

The Junior Wafalmes will be hoping to atone for their absence at last year’s edition of the competition in Tunis, Tunisia.

Should they reach the final, a slot at the 2026 World Championships awaits them.

The National U-20 Men’s Last 16

Reagan Otieno – Prisons Kenya Kelvin Soita – Prisons Kenya Emmanuel Kiptoo – KAPU Dickson Kiplagat – KAPU Lewis Masibo – Air Force Chrispus Wekesa – Air Force Asbel Kirwa – GSU Abraham Kipkemboi – AP Kenya Bernard Kipchumba – Cheptil Secondary School Bethwel Kiplagat – Cheptil Secondary Justus Kibet – Cheptil Secondary School Wesley Kirui – Namwela Secondary School Felix Ogembo – Malava Secondary School Justin Irungu – Zetech University Edwin Kipchichir – Trailblazers Steven Barrack – KAPU

Technical Bench

Head Coach – Luke Makuto

Assistant Coach – Gideon Njine

Team Manager – Wachira Gatuiria

Head of Delegation – Alfred Chedotum

Physiotherapist – Timothy Kimutai