US Open: Anisimova fights back to set up final with Sabalenka

NEW York, USA, Sept 5 – Amanda Anisimova fought back from a set down to beat the resurgent Naomi Osaka and set up an enticing US Open final against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

In a topsy-turvy battle, Anisimova took charge of the deciding set win 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 and reach back-to-back Grand Slam finals.

The American eighth seed fell to a humbling 6-0 6-0 defeat by Iga Swiatek in her first major final at Wimbledon in July.

But 54 days on, she ensured another shot at Grand Slam glory after following up her semi-final revenge victory over Swiatek with a gritty win against two-time US Open winner Osaka.

Eighth seed Anisimova fell to her knees in celebration after a three-hour tussle that ended just before 01:00 local time.

Her reward is a meeting Saturday’s showpiece against world number one Sabalenka, who earlier claimed a steely 4-6 6-3 6-4 comeback win over Jessica Pegula.

“It means the world. I’m trying to process that right now – it’s a dream come true,” Anisimova said.

“The hope is to be the champion, but I’m in the final now and I’m excited.”

Anisimova overcomes nerves for chance at redemption

Eight weeks ago, Anisimova gained the unwanted title of becoming the first woman to lose a Wimbledon final 6-0 6-0 in 114 years.

Such a high-profile loss could have been enough to knock anyone’s confidence. But Anisimova has responded in scintillating fashion, grinding her way through the early rounds at Flushing Meadows before producing “the most meaningful victory of my life” in the last four against Swiatek.

It continues a standout year for Anisimova, who dropped out of the world’s top 400 after taking a seven-month mental health break in May 2023.

This year, she broke into the top 10 and won the biggest title of her career in Qatar in February, before finishing as runner-up at SW19.

Only time will tell if she has truly moved on from that chastening defeat at the All England Club, but the resilience she showed against Osaka was a good sign.

“I tried to stay positive – there were a lot of nerves at the beginning. This tournament means so much, and I think that was getting to me,” she said

Anisimova’s victory – underpinned by her huge backhand in a match that saw 11 breaks of serve – brought to an end a sterling run by Osaka.

Osaka was outside the world’s top 800 on her return from maternity leave in January 2024 and struggled for consistency until the recent hard-court swing.

The 27-year-old has experienced an upturn of form since parting ways with coach Patrick Mouratoglou in July and hiring Tomasz Wiktorowski, who guided Poland’s Swiatek to four majors in three years.

Her run in New York, where she showed good movement alongside the same power that helped her to four Grand Slam titles, has shown her potential to return to the heady heights she enjoyed between 2018 and 2021.

“She is playing amazing tennis, I’m so proud of her after having a baby and returning to this level,” Anisimova said of the Japanese.

Sabalenka keeps cool to fend off Pegula

Sabalenka is the first player to reach three successive finals in New York since Serena Williams, who reached four in a row from 2011 to 2014

Sabalenka also showed grit as she battled back from a set down to beat Pegula and reach her third straight US Open final.

It has been a disappointing season in terms of Grand Slam success for Sabalenka, considering she reached the final at the Australian and French Opens.

She also made it to the semi-finals at Wimbledon, but on all three occasions, emotions got the better of the 27-year-old.

The collapses in composure were reminiscent of her early career – and something she seemed to have put behind her when she claimed three Grand Slam titles in the space of 20 months.

However, the Belarusian avoided more Grand Slam heartbreak by, for the most part, keeping her emotions in check against Pegula to continue her bid for a fourth Grand major singles title.

Sabalenka led the first set 4-2 before losing four straight games, and had to stave off four break points in the final set as she secured victory.

“Hopefully I can go all the way again,” said Sabalenka, who has now reached six successive finals at the hard-court Grand Slams.

“It means a lot. I will go out there on Saturday, and I will fight for every point like it’s the last point of my life.”