Odemba proud of resilient Bullets after shooting down stubborn Ugandans

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 5, 2025 – Kenya Police Bullets head coach Beldine Odemba is proud of the fighting spirit in her charges after winning their first game of the CAF Champions League qualifiers on Thursday evening.

The law enforcers put down a stubborn Kampala Queens and Odemba says the victory is testament of their winning mentality.

“It was a good match…they (Kampala Queens) are a good side. They gave us a good test but I am glad that my players stood up. They understood what the assignment was all about. It was not an easy match so I am happy that we got all the three points,” the gaffer said.

Emily Kemunto stepped from the bench to notch the winner in the pulsating clash at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi on Thursday.

Odemba was delighted with the forward’s immediate impact, lauding her for following tactical instructions to the letter.

“In the first half we created a lot of chances but we were unable to convert them. It is why we had to bring in somebody who can do it. I am glad that she did it,” she said.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League champions are competing in the tournament for the second time, having made their debut at last year’s edition to minimal success.

They missed out on qualification to the prestigious continental competition after losing to Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) in the final in Dar es Salaam, last year.

Speaking at the same time, Kampala assistant coach Sharon Kizza bemoaned her team’s struggles in the midfield.

“We did well to play out of the back but when it came to the field, we couldn’t just get the best of them. We could not penetrate their backline We didn’t play our style but such things happen especially when you are up against the hosts,” Kizza said.

Bullets have another Group A fixture to come against Denden of Eritrea as do the Ugandans.