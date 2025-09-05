Lionesses coach Mwanja suspended over safeguarding incident - Capital Sports
Lionesses coach Mwanja suspended over safeguarding incident

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 5, 2025 – National women’s rugby 7s team coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja has been suspended for two weeks pending a probe over a safeguarding incident in the team.

In a statement, the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) said the decision was reached after recommendation from the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

“The investigating officers from the State Department of Sports have recommended the suspension to enable investigations to be conducted fairly and transparently, which respects the rights of both Mr. Mwanja and the alleged victim,” the statement reads.

The union further reiterated its commitment to the highest standards of integrity, accountability and safety.

“The Board of the Kenya Rugby Union wants to make it clear that it will not shield any individual whose actions violate the trust and well-being of our players, and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and safety within the Union,” they said.

Mwanja was appointed Lionesses head coach in 2022, leading them to second place at the Africa Rugby 7s in Tunisia, after narrowly losing to South Africa in the final.

The team then narrowly missed out on last year’s Paris Olympics after losing 24-7 to China in the final of the repechage in Monaco.

Mwanja then led the Lionesses to the World Rugby Challenger Series trophy this year after finishing top of the standings with 56 points after three rounds.

Stepping down from KCB

At the same time, Mwanja — who is also the head coach of KCB Rugby — has stepped aside from his role at the bankers.

In a statement, the club said former national men’s 7s team captain Andrew Amonde will take over in an interim role.

“We believe in the rule of law and therefore important to allow the due process to take its course,” the club said.

