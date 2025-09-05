Kisirani at Kasarani as Gambian Scorpions sting Harambee Stars in 2026 World Cup qualifier - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars midfielder Richard Odada in action against Gambia. PHOTO/FKF

Harambee Stars

Kisirani at Kasarani as Gambian Scorpions sting Harambee Stars in 2026 World Cup qualifier

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 5, 2025 – Kenya’s slim hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup were dealt a stinging blow after a 3-1 thrashing by the Scorpions of Gambia at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday evening.

The visitors shushed the capacity crowd at the 48,000-seater venue with a five-star performance in the first half that blew Harambee Stars out of the water.

After Sylvester Owino’s header had been comfortably saved by Gambian keeper Ebrima Jarju in the ninth minute, the tide turned in favour of the visitors.

Sheriff Sinyan headed in from a corner, a minute later, to give the visitors the lead — only a few seconds after Musa Barrow had forced a save out of Harambee Stars keeper Byrne Omondi.

Brighton winger Yakubah Minteh could have made it 2-0 but shot directly at Omondi in the 12th minute after dispossessing Collins Sichenje at the edge of the box.

However, he made no mistake in the 20th minute after latching onto Barrow’s through ball, before cooly slotting past an onrushing Omondi.

Minteh then attempted to return the favour to Barrow, getting the better of Sichenje on the right wing before squaring for the Saudi Arabia-based striker who shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

Yanga’s Duke Abuya then stung palms of Jarju with a rasping shot from distance but Emmanuel Osoro’s follow-up shot was easily collected by the keeper.

It was a chance that proved costly as the Scorpions scored immediately after, Barrow atoning for his earlier miss with thunderous volley from the right after connecting with a cross from the right.

Marginal improvement

Harambee Stars improved in the second half courtesy of a couple of changes in the midfield.

Gor Mahia’s Alpha Onyango and Nairobi United’s Manzur Okwaro were brought in for Richard Odada and Timothy Ouma, who were virtually non-existent in the first half.

However, Benni McCarthy’s charges still struggled to carve out chances, the visitors content to sit back and absorb pressure and hit Kenya on the counter.

Further changes seemed to bear fruit, especially the introduction of Ryan Ogam livened up the attack.

The newly signed Wolfsberger AC forward proved impactful with a consolation goal in the 81st minute.

Kenya’s next match is against Seychelles at the same venue on Tuesday evening.

