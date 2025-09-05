Ingwe ready to roar again after renewed deal with betting firm Betika

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 5, 2025 – AFC Leopards have signed a Ksh 231 million sponsorship deal with betting firm Betika, ahead of the 2025/26 season, which kicks off next month.

The three-year deal is a significant boost from the Ksh 195 million package signed in 2022 between the two entities.

Ingwe chair Boniface Ambani said the renewed deal is just what the doctor ordered for the club as they embark on a new era under his leadership.

“This renewed support could not have come at a better time as we prepare for the new season. We are deeply grateful to Betika for their continued faith in our club, especially at a time when Kenyan football urgently needs structured investment,” the former AFC Leopards striker said.

Ambani added that the deal will be helpful for the 13-time league champions as they seek to reclaim their place as one of Kenya’s biggest and most successful clubs in Kenya.

“Many teams across the country are brimming with talent but often lack the resources to thrive. Sustainable partnerships like this one are not just about supporting the top tier, they are about building a pipeline of stars from the village pitch to the national stadium. We hope this sets the pace for more stakeholders to step up and support the game at every level,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, Betika Group CEO Mutua Mutava said the partnership will go a long way in helping them realise their mission of nurturing talents from the grassroots.

“We are proud to continue this journey with AFC Leopards, a club that shares our vision of nurturing homegrown talent and building communities. This sponsorship is more than just funding, it’s about creating hope, structure, and opportunity for the next generation of footballers,” Mutava said.

He added: “Football is a lifeline for thousands of young Kenyans who dream of making it to the big leagues, and through this renewed partnership, we are reinforcing our belief in the power of sport to transform lives.”

Under the new agreement, Ingwe will benefit from KES 65 million plus KES 7 million in bonuses in year one, KES 70 million plus KES 7 million in year two, and KES 75 million plus KES 7 million in year three.