Home Boy Nsanzuwera Holds Nerve To Win SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship in Kigali

KIGALI, Rwanda, Sept 5 – Home boy Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera delivered a masterful final round to claim the SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship at the Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, the fifth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing.

Playing under the weight of home expectations, Nsanzuwera showcased composure and class to close his final round on 2-under par 70, bringing his tournament total to 15-under par 201 and sealing victory by a commanding five strokes.

His round included birdies on the 1st, 2nd, 8th, 16th, and 18th holes, offset by bogeys on the 2nd, 11th, and 13th.

Speaking after his triumph, Nsanzuwera said: “This win means a lot to me, especially here at home in Kigali. There was pressure, but I stayed focused on my game plan and trusted the preparation I’ve put in.”

He added, “The birdie on 18 was a special moment, in front of the fans, and it gave me a lot of pride to deliver this win for Rwanda. Having competed in every leg of this Tour so far, I feel my game is growing stronger with each event, and this victory gives me confidence heading into the next legs.”

With the victory, Nsanzuwera took home USD 5,000 of the USD 25,000 prize purse.

South Africa’s Adam Breen mounted the biggest charge of the day, producing a scintillating blemish-free round of 6-under par 66 to finish second with a total of 10-under par 206.

Breen’s round featured birdies on the 1st, 6th, 8th, 13th, 17th, and 18th holes, a stretch of brilliance that confirmed him as one of the standout performers of the week. He took home USD 2,675 for his runner-up finish.

Breen said: “Today was one of those rounds where everything clicked. I gave myself a lot of chances and managed to convert on the back nine to put some pressure on the leader. He played great golf all week and fully deserves the win. For me, this finish gives me a lot of positives to build on for future events.”

Compatriot Haydn Porteous, a two-time DP World Tour champion and the 2015 Kenya Open winner, finished third with a final tally of 8-under par 208 after a composed 2-under par 70. Porteous recorded birdies on the 4th, 7th, 12th, and 13th holes, but dropped shots on the 8th, 14th, and 15th, closing with steady pars across the remaining holes. His performance earned him USD 1,810.

Celestin Nsanzuwera, winner of the SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship poses for a photo with his trophy

Porteous said, “It’s been fantastic to be here in Kigali and to experience the growth of golf in East Africa firsthand. The course was in great condition and provided a real test. I played solidly, but I left a few shots out there. Still, to see players from across Africa competing at this level is very encouraging for the game. I’m happy with my week and looking forward to the next events.”

In fourth place, Uganda’s Gaita Rodell and South Africa’s Travis Procter tied at 7-under par 209, both delivering consistent performances throughout the three days.

Kenya’s Eric Ooko finished as the highest-ranked Kenyan, taking 6th place on 6-under par 210. Greg Snow and John Wangai also featured prominently, both finishing in the top ten with a tie for 8th at 4-under par 212.

Among the elite amateurs, Kenya’s Michael Karanga and John Lejirma emerged as the highest finishers, tying in 12th place with tournament totals of 1-under par 215.

The SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship attracted a high-quality field of 121 golfers from 16 countries across Africa, alongside participants from the UK and Canada. The event was sponsored by SportsBiz Africa, East African Breweries PLC through the Johnnie Walker brand, Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, and Pure Travel.

As the fifth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, the tournament provided not only a USD 25,000 prize purse but also crucial Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points, Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.