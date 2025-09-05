HALFTIME REPORT: Ruthless reality check for Harambee Stars as Gambia run riot in World Cup qualifier

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 5, 2025 – Harambee Stars are currently trailing the Scorpions of Gambia 3-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Kasarani Stadium.

After a stellar show at the African Nations Championships (CHAN) — in which they reached the quarters — it has all come crashing down for Benni McCarthy’s charges in calamitous 45 minutes.

Sheriff Sinyan put the Scorpions in the lead after 10 minutes, heading from a corner into the net in an unmarked position.

Brighton winger Yakubah Minteh then made it 2-0 after 10 minutes, latching onto a through ball from the left to slot easily past an onrushing Byrne Omondi.

Musa Barrow then put the icing on a five-star performance by the visitors, volleying expertly past Omondi from a cross from the right.