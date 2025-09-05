Ghanaian winger not afraid of playing under pressure for giants Gor Mahia

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 5, 2025 – New Gor Mahia signing Ebenezer Adukwa says he is equipped to deal with pressure of playing for the 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions.

The Ghanaian believes all eyes will be on him to deliver on the pitch but is confident of rising to the occasion.

“Football is like that…the fans always want to win. If you don’t win, they will definitely be angry but it is part of the game. We are ready to receive any sort of that,” the winger said.

The 24-year-old signed on the dotted line for K’Ogalo on Wednesday, inking a two-year deal with the club after a couple of years at home club, Bechem United.

Adukwa comes with a rich repertoire of scoring goals, having hit the back of the net 38 times in two seasons at his former workstation.

He is ready to hit the ground running for Charles Akonnor’s side, laying down his ambition of taking his career to the next level while helping K’Ogalo achieve their ambitions.

“I have heard a bit about the team, mainly through my brother Enock Morrison. I have been following his progress with the team so I know a bit about the club. My ambition is to help the team achieve their goals they have set for the season. I want to do well with the team while improving myself as a player,” he said.

The winger was thrown straight into action when he featured for the team in a pre-season friendly against Ulinzi Stars at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, which they lost 2-1.