Emotional Messi Nets Twice In Final Match In Argentina - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lionel Messi has played in five World Cups

Football

Emotional Messi Nets Twice In Final Match In Argentina

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 5 – An emotional Lionel Messi scored twice for Argentina in what is expected to be his final competitive match on home soil, saying the moment was something he had “dreamed of”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lautaro Martinez also scored as the hosts beat Venezuela 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires.

Messi, 38, was joined by his three sons and received a standing ovation from a crowd of 80,000 in moving scenes before the match.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner captained Argentina to their third World Cup triumph in 2022 and has scored a record 114 goals in 194 games for his country.

“There are so many emotions. I’ve experienced so many things on this field,” said Messi.

“It’s always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. I’m very happy. Being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.

“For many years I have had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here too, in my country with my people. For many years, a lot of things were said, but, well, I’ll stay with all the good.”

Captain Messi broke the deadlock at Estadio Monumental when he latched on to a pass from Julian Alvarez before firing into the top corner.

Argentina, who top the South American qualifying group and have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, doubled their lead through Martinez’s diving header before Messi scored again shortly after.

Messi, Argentina’s most-capped player, said he has not decided if he will play at the World Cup.

“I’m trying to feel good and, above all, be honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don’t, honestly, I don’t have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don’t feel good,” he said.

“We’ll see. I haven’t decided for the World Cup.

“I’ll finish the season, then I’ll have pre-season, and there will be six months left. So we’ll see how I feel.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020