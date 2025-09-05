DMV Invitational Crowns Champions at Challenging Lake Presidential Golf Club

WASHINGTON DC, USA, Sept 5 — The highly anticipated 14th edition of Britam DMV Invitational Golf Tournament brought together a record field of over 200 golfers at the renowned Lake Presidential Golf Club in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, United States.

Held across two days on August 30 and 31, the event showcased stellar talent, fierce competition, and community camaraderie against the backdrop of a golf course that proved as beautiful as it was unforgiving.

Competitors traveled from across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Spain, Kenya, Nigeria and more to take part in what has fast become a marquee event in the Kenyan diaspora sporting calendar.

The Lake Presidential layout ensured a thrilling challenge for all, demanding skill and perseverance from every participant—a true test for even the most seasoned golf enthusiasts.

A special highlight of the weekend was the attendance of the Kenyan Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Ambassador David Kerich, who participated in the award ceremony and honored the tournament’s champions.

His presence underscored the importance of the event to the Kenyan community and added a distinguished note to the post-tournament celebrations.

The tournament honored exceptional players across several categories:

2-Day Overall Champions

Overall Gross Score – Men: Kennedy Cheruiyot (Safari NY-/NJ Golf Club)

Overall Gross Score – Ladies: Liz Muriuki (Safari NY-/NJ Golf Club)

Flight Champions