Controversial Suarez sorry for spitting at opposition coach

MIAMI, USA, Sept 5 – Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez has apologised for his behaviour after spitting at a member of the Seattle Sounders’ coaching staff following his side’s 3-0 Leagues Cup final defeat.

“It was a moment of great tension and frustration, where right after the match things happened that shouldn’t have happened, but that doesn’t justify the reaction I had,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I was wrong and I sincerely regret it.”

The incident happened shortly after the full-time whistle, following a melee involving both sets of players and sparked by the Uruguayan.

Suarez grabbed Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas around the neck before team-mate Sergio Busquets struck the Mexico international on the chin.

Moments later, the 38-year-old was involved in an altercation with a Sounders staff member and was held back by teammate Oscar Ustari before appearing to spit in the coach’s direction.

“I feel bad about what happened, and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to acknowledge it and apologise to everyone who felt hurt by what I did,” added Suarez.

Speculation has circulated about the extent of any punishment he may face, but Suarez added he wants to aid Inter Miami’s push to make the MLS Cup play-offs.

“We know there’s still a lot of the season ahead, and we’re going to work together to achieve the successes that this club and all of its fans deserve,” he wrote.

Suarez is no stranger to controversy.

The former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker has been involved in several controversial incidents during his career.

In 2011, when at Liverpool, Suarez was given an eight-match ban after being found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra.

He also served bans for three separate biting incidents when playing for Ajax, Liverpool, and Uruguay.