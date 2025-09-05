2026 World Cup qualifier: Abud named captain as McCarthy names strong XI for duel with Gambia - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy in training at Utalii Grounds. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Harambee Stars

2026 World Cup qualifier: Abud named captain as McCarthy names strong XI for duel with Gambia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 5, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a strong XI for their 2026 World Cup qualifier against The Gambia at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday evening.

Michael Olunga will spearhead a triple-threat attack that consists of Finland-based William Lenkupae and Emmanuel Osoro of Zambian giants Power Dynamos.

Kenya Police’s Abud Omar retains the armband, and his place on the left hand side of the defence, having played there for the national team during the just-concluded African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Also retained in the starting lineup, from the CHAN squad, is Gor Mahia centreback Sylvester Owino who will marshall the backline with Sweden-based Collins Sichenje.

Norway-based Rooney Onyango also returns to the line-up where he will feature on the right-hand side of the defence.

Newly signed Gor Mahia custodian Byrne Omondi has been rewarded for his heroic performance at CHAN with another start between the sticks.

At no. 6, Richard Odada will be patrolling the midfield; sitting ahead of him will be Lech Poznan’s Timothy ‘Babu’ Ouma as well as Yanga’s Duke Abuya who will be tasked with feeding the attackers with passes.

