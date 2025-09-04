Kenya’s Naom Wafula Hits Hole-in-One as Nsanzuwera Extends Lead at SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship

KIGALI, Rwanda, Sept 4 – Kenya’s Naom Wafula lit up the second round of the SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship with a spectacular hole-in-one on the par-3 second hole at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas.

The shot, coupled with steady play across the round, helped her post a brilliant 4-under-par 68, bringing his tournament total to 1-over-par 145.

Naom secured his place among the top 30 players who cut tomorrow’s final round.

Reflecting on the achievement, Wafula said, “Today was a great round. I came in with the mentality to just enjoy myself and not put too much pressure. On hole two, I hit my iron, but from the tee, I thought it was short. Since the green is uphill, we couldn’t see where it landed.”

She added, “When we got up there, I thought the ball had rolled over the slope, but one of the caddies said a ball had dropped in. When we checked, it was mine, it was a hole-in-one! I was super happy, but my caddie calmed me down and reminded me that I still had a lot of golf to play. That confidence carried me through the round.”

At the top of the leaderboard, Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera delighted the home crowd with a sensational performance.

Using his knowledge of the course to his advantage, Nsanzuwera fired nine birdies and an eagle en route to a stunning 9-under-par 63, extending his overall lead to 13-under-par 131 after two rounds.

“It was an amazing round today,” Nsanzuwera said. “Unlike yesterday, I didn’t feel much pressure, and that helped me stay calm. Starting with back-to-back birdies and then an eagle on the third gave me so much confidence. I told myself to just keep going up and up. I had 23 putts all round and hit every fairway. Being my home course, I used that knowledge to my advantage. Tomorrow the plan is the same; play the fairways, trust my putts, and stay focused.”

A seven-shot gap separates Nsanzuwera from his nearest challengers. Tied for second on 6-under-par 138 are South Africa’s Travis Procter and two-time DP World Tour winner Haydn Porteous.

Procter carded a composed 3-under-par 69, with birdies on 1, 11, 13, and 17. He said, “I hit the ball much like yesterday, really solid. The back nine was a bit of a struggle with the putter going cold, but overall, I’m happy. To be at six-under feels like the worst I could be playing this well. Tomorrow, I’ll go out looking for a better score.”

Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera follows the path of his tee shot during the second round of the SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship at the Kigali Golf Resort

Porteous matched Procter with a 3-under-par 69 of his own, thanks to birdies on 4, 6, and 13.

Kenya’s Eric Ooko was the top-ranked Kenyan on moving day. His round of 2-under-par 70, with birdies on 8, 10, 11, and 18 offset by bogeys on 4 and 17, lifted him to 5-under-par 139, just outside the top three.

Other Kenyans who made the cut include John Wangai, Jastas Madoya, Dismas Indiza, Mutahi Kibugu, Samuel Njoroge, Michael Karanga, John Lejirma, David Wakhu, Ken Abuto, Greg Snow, Daniel Nduva, Mohit Mediratta, Jacob Okello, and Njoroge Kibugu.

The cut was set at 3-over-par 147, narrowing the field to 30 golfers who will compete in tomorrow’s decisive final round for a share of the USD 25,000 prize purse, along with crucial Sunshine Development Tour points, Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

The SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship is sponsored by SportsBiz Africa, East African Breweries through its Johnnie Walker brand, Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, and Pure Travel.